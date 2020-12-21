comscore Vivo V20 (2021) could launch soon, specs leaked | BGR India
News

Vivo V20 (2021) spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675, Android 11

Mobiles

Vivo V21 (2021), which is an upgrade to the original V20 that was launched in October has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site.

Vivo V20 review 2

Vivo V20 (2021), which is the successor to Vivo V20 that was unveiled in October this year is expected to launch soon. Though the company has not revealed a launch date for the smartphone as of now, the device has appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench, which hints at its specifications. Prior to this, Vivo V20 (2021) was also spotted on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) as well as the Indonesia Telecom website with model number V2040. Also Read - Vivo X60, X60 Pro listing reveals specifications ahead of official launch

As for Geekbench, the smartphone is listed with model number V2040. It runs the latest Android 11. The listing also reveals other specifications as well. For instance, the device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It scored 553 points in single-core performance and 1,765 points in multi-core performance respectively. Also Read - Vivo X60 flagship to feature ZEISS optics, partnership to work on mobile imaging solutions

There is no information on other features like the camera or display size. Previous leaks suggest that the Vivo V20 (2021) could sport a Full HD+ display similar to the original Vivo V20. In fact, the new Vivo phone could come with specifications similar to its predecessor with minor changes. Of course, we will have to wait for the official launch to know more. Also Read - Color-changing electrochromic glass coming to more smartphones in 2021

Vivo V20 was launched at a price of Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM variant and we expect similar pricing for the upgraded V20 (2021) as well. In terms of specification, Vivo V20 gets a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM.

Vivo V20 sports a triple rear camera setup, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone is backed by a  4,000mAh battery and supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging as well.

Apart from Vivo V20 (2021), the company is also gearing up to launch its flagship X60 series which will have X60 and X60 Pro smartphones. Vivo has partnered with ZEISS Optics for improving its mobile photography solutions and Vivo X60 could be the first smartphone series to include the new camera features. Both the smartphones are expected to feature the second generation gimbal stabilization technology that we first saw in Vivo X50 Pro.

  Published Date: December 21, 2020 3:40 PM IST

Vivo V20

Vivo V20

24990

Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 11)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
64MP+8MP+2MP

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD
News
Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD
Micromax In 1b sale on Dec 22: Price in India, offers and more

Deals

Micromax In 1b sale on Dec 22: Price in India, offers and more

YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

News

YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops

News

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops

BGR India Conclave 2020: Tech, COVID, IoT and more

News

BGR India Conclave 2020: Tech, COVID, IoT and more

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online

News

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Best Camera Phone under 40000

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online
News
Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online
iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor

Mobiles

iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor
Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD

News

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD
YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

News

YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details
Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops

News

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chipsets for Surface laptops

