The Vivo V20 is officially all set to launch in India on October 13. The company has sent out invites to media for the launch of the upcoming Vivo V-series phone. The Vivo V20 is already listed on the global website of the company, which is why we know what could be the specifications of the smartphone. The new Vivo phone will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as the launch teaser page is already live on the e-commerce site. The India price of the Vivo V20 will be revealed next week at the launch event. Read on to know more about the upcoming phone. Also Read - Vivo V20 to beat Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G as first smartphone with Android 11 out of the box

Vivo V20 specifications, features

The Vivo V20 uses a Snapdragon 720G processor, which is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6.44-inch screen occupies the entire front of the device, except for a small drop-shaped notch at the top. The cutout houses a 44-megapixel camera for selfies. The AMOLED panel operates at full HD+ resolution. At the rear, there is a set of three cameras. The primary camera features a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.89 lens. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

Watch: Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

This is accompanied by an ultrawide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for depth perception. The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports fast-charging up to 33W. The camera app offers features like Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, and more. The device runs Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11. Also Read - OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

The Vivo V20 could be launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Last but not the least, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.