vivo V20 Pro 5G to launch by end of November, confirms CEO

The OnePlus Nord marked the entry of affordable 5G smartphones in India and vivo is following in its footsteps. After launching the V20, vivo is now preparing the V20 Pro 5G for the Indian market. The news comes courtesy of an official confirmation by vivo India CEO Jerome Chen on Twitter. This new 5G phone will launch by the end of November, although we still don’t have a confirmed date. Also Read - Vivo V20 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, मिलता है 44-Megapixel का सेल्फी कैमरा

The V20 Pro is one of vivo’s many affordable 5G smartphones and will join the V20 that launched recently. Unlike the V20 that relies on the 4G Snapdragon 720G chipset, the V20 Pro 5G will bring the Snapdragon 765G chip. The rest of the phone’s specifications are mostly based on the V20, except for the design. The V20 itself starts at Rs 24,990 for the 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Vivo V20 की प्री-बुकिंग ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, बिके 1 लाख यूनिट्स, कल से शुरू होगी सेल, जानें ऑफर्स

vivo V20 Pro 5G coming to India

The vivo V20 Pro comes in as the third model in the V20 series of smartphones. The V20 already launched as a premium midrange phone with a special focus on camera performance. vivo will also introduce a V20 SE for India, which is expected to be priced considerably lower than the V20. The V20 Pro 5G could come in as the most premium model with 5G connectivity, priced on the lines of the OnePlus Nord. Also Read - Vivo Y30 now available in India for Rs 13,990: Check specifications, features

One of the biggest feature of the V20 Pro 5G is the Snapdragon 765G chipset. This will make the V20 Pro 5G the only phone to feature this chipset, apart from the OnePlus Nord. The global variant of the phone gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard.

The V20 Pro 5G makes use of a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 408 ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone relies on a 4000mAh battery and tags along a 33W fast wired charging system. vivo preloads this phone with FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. India could get to see the phone launch with Android 11, similar to the V20.

Cameras are the priority on the V20 Pro series. At the back, the V20 Pro 5G features a 64-megapixel main camera with 0.8μm pixel size and an aperture of f/1.89. There’s an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera 105-degrees FOV, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, there’s a 44-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.