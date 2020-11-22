Vivo V20 Pro could be priced under Rs 30,000, launch soon

Vivo V20 Pro 5G will launch in India soon but the release date is yet to be officially confirmed. The smartphone is already available for pre-bookings and now the expected price of the Vivo V20 Pro in India has been leaked. According to a new report by 91Mobiles the Vivo V20 Pro 5Gwill be priced under Rs 30,000 and compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord, among others. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

The report revealed that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G will be priced in India at Rs 29,990. There could be just one variant of the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for expandable storage. Notably, this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt until the company officially announces the price of the smartphone. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

As far as the release date of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is concerned the smartphone is said to launch in the first half of December given the pre-bookings have already begun through offline retail stores across the country. Consumers pre-booking the smartphone will get 10 per cent cashback through ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, easy EMI options, and Jio benefits, among other things. Also Read - Vivo S7e 5G with Dimensity 720 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched in China

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specifications

The Indian version of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is expected to be the same as the global version. This means that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G will come packed with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with dual front-facing cameras. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.

In terms of camera, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes packed with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 44MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. The Vivo phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with a 33W flash charge support. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.