Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets officially confirmed

Vivo V20 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 29,990 in India. The smartphone is arriving in India as early as next week. This is the launch date.

Vivo V20 Pro

Representational image

Vivo V20 Pro rumours and leaks have been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks now. Vivo has now confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro. The smartphone is arriving as early as December 2. Vivo claims that the upcoming smartphone will be the slimmest 5G device ever. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Vivo V20 Pro. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro could launch on December 2, report suggests

Vivo launched the Vivo V20 earlier this year and a few months later the company is now gearing up to bring the Pro model to Indian consumers. The Vivo V20 Pro will be a much-upgraded version over the Vivo V20 in terms of processing power, cameras and a few other departments. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India leaked ahead of launch

What we know about Vivo V20 Pro

As far as rumours are concerned, the Vivo V20 Pro will come packed with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a standard 60hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking the phone. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will not be an expandable storage option in this one. With the V20 Pro, Vivo aims to take on the likes of OnePlus Nord, which also comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC.

On the camera front, the Vivo V20 Pro is expected to come with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is said to include dual cameras including a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Rumours further suggest that the soon to launch Vivo V20 Pro will come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone is expected to run Android 10 with Funtouch 11 on top out-of-the-box.

The India price of the Vivo V20 Pro has also been leaked ahead of the launch. According to rumours and leaks, the Vivo V20 Pro will be priced at Rs 29,990 in the country.

  • Published Date: November 27, 2020 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 27, 2020 9:31 AM IST

