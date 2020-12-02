Vivo V20 Pro launched in India: Price, specs and sale details

Vivo V20 Pro has finally launched in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Vivo V20 Pro is an upgraded version of the Vivo V20, which launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone succeeds the Vivo V19 Pro from last year. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro prices revealed ahead of India launch, competes with OnePlus Nord

One of the key highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro is its 5G capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor that also powers the OnePlus Nord, which launched earlier this year. Some of the other key features of the smartphone include 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, 44-megapixel front camera, 33W fast charging support and more. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets confirmed

Vivo V20 Pro price in India, sale details

The phone comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model at a price of Rs 29,990. The smartphone will be available starting today, December 2, across several online channels including Amazon.in, Fipkart.com, Reliance Digital, and also offline stores across the country. The smartphone comes in two colours Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. Vivo has announced launch offers as well including Rs 2,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, one-time screen replacement, No Cost EMI, Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000, and more. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro could launch on December 2, report suggests

Vivo V20 Pro: 7 key features

1) The smartphone is claimed to be the slimmest 5G smartphones yet. Unlike the predecessor, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with 5G capabilities.

2) The Vivo phone comes packed with a 6.44-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

3) It includes two cameras on the front including a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The 44-megapixel camera is capable of shooting 4K videos as well.

4) On the rear panel, the phone includes three cameras including a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

5) The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, which also powers the OnePlus Nord. The phone comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a microSD card support that can expand the storage further.

6) It comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery paired with a 33WW fast-charging support out of the box.

7) On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 custom skin out of the box. Vivo has announced that the V20 Pro will get upgraded to Android 11, however, no date or timeline has been announced yet.