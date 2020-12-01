comscore Vivo V20 Pro prices revealed ahead of India launch | BGR India
The Vivo V20 Pro leaked price hints at a OnePlus Nord rival from Vivo. The V20 Pro is another 5G offering from the company.

Vivo V20

Representative Image

Vivo will release the V20 Pro midrange phone in India tomorrow but there’s already a lot of information out about it on the Internet, including the price. As expected, the Vivo V20 Pro comes in as a more expensive version of the Vivo V20 with improved cameras and a 5G chipset. Based on the leaked prices, you will be able to buy the V20 Pro at a price of Rs 29,990. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro India launch date gets confirmed

The leak comes courtesy of early price listings on Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, and Sangeetha Mobiles websites. Vivo is apparently bringing a single variant of the V20 Pro in India, offering just 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The phone was previously launched in Thailand and is now coming to India after the V20 and V20 SE launches. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro could launch on December 2, report suggests

Vivo V20 Pro prices and specifications

The V20 Pro is the flagship model in the V series this year. The major highlight of this model over the vanilla model is the presence of dual selfie cameras and a faster Snapdragon 765G chipset. The V20 Pro joins the OnePlus Nord as the limited number of phones in India offering the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India leaked ahead of launch

Vivo is also offering a dual-camera setup at the front for selfies. The main camera is using a 44-megapixel sensor with Vivo’s Eye Autofocus technology. This camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera for group selfies. The rear camera setup on the V20 Pro includes a 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There’s also a third 2-megapixel depth camera.

The phone relies on a 4000mAh battery and uses a 33W fast-charging system to fill itself up. The display itself measures 6.4-inches and uses a 1080p AMOLED display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Users get an in-display fingerprint sensor as standard on the V20 Pro.

If Vivo launches the V20 Pro at Rs 29,999, it will come across as a good alternative to the OnePlus Nord. The V20 Pro and the Nord seem almost identical, with the former having better cameras. However, in terms of value, it is the Motorola Moto G 5G with its Snapdragon 750G 5G chip that’s currently the most affordable 5G smartphone.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 2:30 PM IST

