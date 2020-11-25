Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V20 Pro in the country. A new report now suggests that Vivo V20 Pro will launch in India on December 2. The company, however, is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone. This is the third V20 series smartphone launching in India this year. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India leaked ahead of launch

Vivo has officially teased the Vivo V20 Pro on Twitter without mentioning the launch date. Folks at XDA Developers now claim that the Vivo phone will launch in India on December 2. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been talked about the Vivo V20 Pro. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

What we know about Vivo V20 Pro so far

We have already seen the launch of various 5G devices in the country since the beginning of this year, however, most of them have all been very heavy. Reports suggest that the Vivo V20 Pro will be the slimmest 5G smartphone in India. According to India Today, for the Vivo V20 Pro, the company is “focusing heavily on the design”. The report further stated that the Vivo V20 Pro will be one of the “sleekest phones with a functional 5G chipset hidden inside its shell”. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo V20 Pro Indian version will be similar to the global version. The global model of the phone features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with dual front-facing cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The models will be revealed by the company once the phone launches in India.

On the camera front, the Vivo phone features a triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the phone includes a dual-lens setup with a 44MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 33W flash charging support.

So, how much will the Vivo V20 Pro cost in India? According to previous reports, the Vivo phone will be priced at Rs 29,990. There will be just one model. The smartphone is already available for pre-booking via offline stores.