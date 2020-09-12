Vivo V20 SE launch confirmed for September 24; poster leaks online

We have heard about a new smartphone that Vivo is working on called Vivo V20 SE. Now, the existence of this smartphone is officially confirmed by the company. As the name suggests, Vivo V20 SE will be a new member of the Vivo V-Series after Vivo V19, which was launched in March. Vivo has also shared teaser posters, although it doesn’t provide much information. But the text that says “coming soon” suggests that the launch of the Vivo V20 SE is near. Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

Vivo V20 SE Will Launch on September 24

Meanwhile, another poster from Vivo Malaysia shows a device with a thin design. But most importantly, it reveals that the Vivo V20 SE smartphone will launch on September 24. Along with that, we also got a promo picture of Vivo V20 SE from the folks at Playfuldroid, which gave more information about this phone. Also Read - OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

It is not yet known how thin the Vivo V20 SE smartphone is and whether it will beat the OPPO F17 Series as “the thinnest phone of 2020” which is only 7.48mm thick. The teaser also revealed some other details about this device such as support for 33-Watt Flash Charge technology along. It showcases the smartphone with a small notch at the top to accommodate a 44-megapixel selfie camera and surrounded by a thin bezel. Also Read - Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price

Furthermore, there is a 64-megapixel camera on the back in a module similar to the Vivo X50 Pro. It matches the renders we saw a few days ago, and it will be complemented by interesting photography features like Super Night mode.

Details about the device are scarce at the moment, but previously the alleged Vivo V20 SE smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, which comes bearing the Vivo 2022 model number. Based on the listing, the Vivo V20 SE will run the Android 10 OS with 8GB of RAM and is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset.