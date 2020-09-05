comscore Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench
Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

As the name suggests, the Vivo V20 SE might be a successor to the Vivo V19 smartphone. Read on to know more about it.

  Updated: September 5, 2020 6:56 PM IST
After Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i, the Chinese manufacturer seems to be planning to launch another phone. But, this time around, Vivo reportedly has plans to unveil V-Series phone. The news comes after an unknown Vivo smartphone was recently spotted visiting the Geekbench benchmark platform with the Vivo 2022 model number. Also Read - Vivo makes a “chameleon” phone: Rear panel changes colors automatically

The identity of this smartphone hasn’t been confirmed yet, but a tipster with the Twitter account @stufflistings said that it would come out as the Vivo V20 SE. And thanks to Geekbench, some information about the specs of the smartphone was revealed. Based on the Geekbench list, the Vivo V20 SE smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm processor that uses a “trinket” motherboard and has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. After tracing it, it seems that “trinket” is the codename for a mid-range chipset called Snapdragon 665. Also Read - Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: Check price, availability, specifications

Geekbench further added that the Vivo smartphone would have at least 8GB RAM. It will also run on the Android 10 operating system with the latest FunTouch custom UI skin. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE managed to get a score of 316 in single-core and 1,377 on multi-core tests. Apart from all that, unfortunately, for now, other details about the V20 V20 SE are scarce. Also Read - Dream11 online fantasy sports platform becomes IPL 2020 title sponsor after Vivo

But previously, the same smartphone was also reported to have received a certification from China Quality Certification (CQC), which revealed 33W fast-charging support. As the name suggests, the Vivo V20 SE can be a successor to the Vivo V19 smartphone. It was made official in March. And because there is an additional “SE” in the name, we might also see a regular version called Vivo V20.

Vivo V19 specifications

While waiting for more information about the Vivo V20 smartphone, let’s take a look back to its predecessor. Vivo V19, which was launched featuring a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel. It comes with an Ultra O Screen design to accommodate a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This smartphone relies on a Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, it has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery that comes with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging support.

  Published Date: September 5, 2020 6:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 5, 2020 6:56 PM IST

