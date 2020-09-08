comscore Vivo V20 series could make its debut in India next month | BGR India
  Vivo V20 series could launch next month with X50-like cameras
News

Vivo V20 series could launch next month with X50-like cameras

News

Vivo is set to launch the successor to the V19 series in the country with the focus on festive season.

  Published: September 8, 2020 6:16 PM IST
Vivo X50 Pro Review 5

Vivo is reportedly going to launch the V20 series in India next month. According to a new report, the upcoming series will have three devices; V20, V20 SE, and V20 Pro. This launch will coincide with the festive season in the country. During this time, phone sales usually see a big jump. And after a muted affair till now, brands will be hoping for a positive response from consumers in the latter part of 2020. Also Read - Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Having three phones in the series will allow Vivo to start from a lower price point. So, while the basic V20 will pack mid-range specs, the other two could feature 5G chipset. And in addition to that, the report says, the series will pack Vivo X50-like camera setup. So, we’re hoping the new V20 phones gets Snapdragon 765G chipset, and the cameras get a periscope lens. Also Read - 5G Smartphone In India 2020 : Samsung, xiaomi, Vivo, Realme हैं ऑप्शन

Watch: BGR Talks: Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, Founders of Nodding Head Games

As you might know, Vivo launched the X50 series earlier this year. And the X50 Pro version carries the unique gimbal camera system. So, it’s possible the Pro version of V20 could also offer something similar for the users. Fair to say the V20 will be a major bump on its predecessor, the Vivo V19 that was available in two variants and priced up to Rs 28,000 in the market. But with the new additions to the V20 series, expect the phones to cost over Rs 30,000 when it launches. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Vivo V20 SE with Snapdragon 665 SoC spotted on GeekBench

Vivo X50 camera features detailed

Vivo X50 Pro sports a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh. The X50 has a flat Ultra O panel while the Pro gets a 3D Curved Ultra O panel. The Pro is powered by Snapdragon 765G with 5G support.

  Published Date: September 8, 2020 6:16 PM IST

