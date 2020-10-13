Vivo has launched ‘ ‘ smartphone in its camera focused V-series portfolio ahead of festive season in . The smartphone features an44-megapixel eye-auto focus selfie-camera. The Vivo V20 will be available in three color options – midnight jazz, sunset melody and moonlight sonata. The company has kept the price at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y50 to get Rs 1,000 price cut in India on September 15

The Vivo V20 is available for pre-booking and will go on sale starting October 20 on E-store, and Flipkart along with partner retail stores across the country.

"As video selfies become the new normal, vivo stands committed to provide camera innovation to the creators of today. And today's launch is Vivo's showcase to that commitment," said Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Vivo V20: Specifications, features

The Vivo V20 uses a Snapdragon 720G processor, which is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The 6.44-inch screen occupies the entire front of the device, except for a small drop-shaped notch at the top. The cutout houses a 44-megapixel eye-auto focus selfie camera. The AMOLED panel operates at full HD+ resolution. At the rear, there is a set of three cameras. The primary camera features a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.89 lens.

This is accompanied by an ultrawide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for depth perception. The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports fast-charging up to 33W. The camera app offers features like Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, and more. The device runs 11, which is based on .

In terms of connectivity, the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Last but not the least, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.