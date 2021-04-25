Vivo V21 5G India launch date confirmed, to bring 44MP OIS selfie camera

The Vivo V21 5G is coming to India and the company has already announced a launch date. The successor to the Vivo V20 will be unveiled on April 29 at 12 pm and will be available via Flipkart. A teaser page has been floated on Flipkart, revealing a couple of features that are new to the Vivo V series smartphones. Also Read - Twitter censors COVID-related tweets of MLA, Editor and more after Indian Government order

The V21 5G, as the name suggests, will gain 5G connectivity as the biggest upgrade over the Vivo V20 models from last year. Vivo has so far relied on Qualcomm for its 5G smartphones and it remains to be seen whether the V21 5G gets the Snapdragon 750G chip or something from the world of MediaTek Dimensity 5G chips.

Vivo V21 5G features teased

The V series has always been known for its high-quality selfie cameras and the V21 seems to carry that legacy forward. As known from earlier leaks, the V21 5G will host a 44-megapixel single selfie camera. This will be assisted by an Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) system, which is unseen in this price category. The presence of OIS could help with vlogging duties.

Along with the 44-megapixel OIS camera, the V21 5G will also feature a unique dual-LED flash arrangement. The LED flashlights will sit on either side of the earpiece, thereby giving a sort of spotlight-like functionality. Maybe that’s the reason Vivo is calling it the Spotlight Selfie?

Another feature that makes its way from the X60 series flagships is the Extended RAM. Similar to the Vivo X60 Pro, the Vivo V21 5G can extend its RAM by up to 3GB when required. This extra space will come from the onboard storage and can help in multitasking.

Lastly, Vivo has teased the design of the V21 5G in its full glory. The phone looks identical to last year’s V20 series and this year’s X60 series, especially with rectangular camera hump and similar colour gradients. However, the sides of the phone are flat in a similar fashion to the iPhone 12.

Vivo says that the V21 5G is 7.39mm thick for the Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White colour variants. These versions also weigh 177 grams. The Dusk Blue version is 7.29 mm thick and weighs 176 grams. The phone will feature a display notch to house the front camera.