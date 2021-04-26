comscore Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are specifications and other details
News

Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are specifications and other details

Mobiles

The Vivo V21 5G has leaked, revealing all details about the chipset as well as the India pricing. It will use a MediaTek chip for its 5G connectivity.

Vivo V20 Pro

Representative Image: Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo is teasing the V21 5G on several of its social media channels and so far, we know a lot about the design as well as the cameras. The V21 5G is launching on April 29 and is likely to replace the ageing V20 series from last year. So far, we know that the selfie camera supports OIS and will use a high-resolution 44-megapixel sensor. A recent leak has now revealed more details about the V21 5G along with its pricing. Also Read - Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm chip and front design

The phone has been unboxed on YouTube by King Mobiles, showcasing the design from all angles. The V21 5G looks familiar to the V20 from last year, especially with its rectangular camera hump and a multi-colour gradient design. The sides are flattened in a similar fashion to the iPhone 12. The display features a waterdrop-style notch to hold the front camera. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Vivo V21 5G leaked specifications

The video also reveals the in-box specifications and Vivo is giving everything with the V21 5G. The box includes a protective case, a SIM ejector, a USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack, a 3.5mm earphones, USB-C to USB-A cable, and a 33W fast charger. The phone misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack but uses a USB-C port. Also Read - Most affordable smartphones with telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, and more

Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21 5G price in India

Image: Vivo V21 5G

The video also reveal the expected price of the V21 5G. The phone has a marked price of Rs 29,990, which is almost the same as the Vivo V20 Pro 5G from last year. This means that Vivo is bumping up the prices on the V series this year.

A previous leak suggested that Vivo is making the switch to MediaTek Dimensity power from last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The V21 5G is said to rely on the Dimensity 800U chip that we have already seen on the Realme X7 5G. Additionally, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM. Users can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo continues to offer FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. To keep itself alive, the phone features a 4400mAh battery and relies on a 33W fast charging solution. For photography, it has a 64-megapixel main camera with support for OIS. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras as well. The front camera will have a 44-megapixel sensor with support for OIS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 26, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here
News
Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here
Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon

News

Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon

COVID-19 vaccine for all above 18 years : How to register for COVID vaccine on CoWIN website, Aarogya Setu app

How To

COVID-19 vaccine for all above 18 years : How to register for COVID vaccine on CoWIN website, Aarogya Setu app

WhatsApp to soon release this useful feature we all have been waiting for

Apps

WhatsApp to soon release this useful feature we all have been waiting for

iOOO 7 5G set to launch in India today, aims to take on OnePlus 9R

Mobiles

iOOO 7 5G set to launch in India today, aims to take on OnePlus 9R

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is heartbroken, comes in support for India amid COVID-19 crisis

Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon

Pixel 5a camera samples accidentally revealed by Google

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price, etc

Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile hint better gameplay than PUBG

iQOO 7 5G series roundup: Expected India price, specs, BMW edition

5 upcoming WhatsApp features for Android users

Mi 11 Ultra vs Mi 11X Pro: How the high-end Xiaomi phones compare?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs

News

Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs
Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip

News

Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip
Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27

Mobiles

Vivo V21 key specs revealed ahead of official launch on April 27
Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Best deals

Deals

Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Best deals
Vivo V21 specs revealed ahead of launch, 44MP OIS selfie camera tipped

Mobiles

Vivo V21 specs revealed ahead of launch, 44MP OIS selfie camera tipped

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 7 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग आज, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

WhatsApp ला रहा है नया फीचर, वॉयस मैसेज की स्पीड कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

Mi 11X Pro का प्री-ऑर्डर शुरू, 108MP कैमरे वाले फोन पर मिलेगा 4 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Vivo V21 5G की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेगा 44MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Realme 8 Pro का नया कलर वेरिएंट 26 अप्रैल से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

News

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.
Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

News

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home
Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced
Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is heartbroken, comes in support for India amid COVID-19 crisis
News
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is heartbroken, comes in support for India amid COVID-19 crisis
Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs

News

Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs
Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

News

Looking for COIVD hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here
Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon

News

Nokia X50 with 108-megapixel penta cameras coming soon
Pixel 5a camera samples accidentally revealed by Google

News

Pixel 5a camera samples accidentally revealed by Google

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers