Vivo V21 5G India price leaks before launch: Here are all specs

Vivo is teasing the V21 5G on several of its social media channels and so far, we know a lot about the design as well as the cameras. The V21 5G is launching on April 29 and is likely to replace the ageing V20 series from last year. So far, we know that the selfie camera supports OIS and will use a high-resolution 44-megapixel sensor. A recent leak has now revealed more details about the V21 5G along with its pricing. Also Read - Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm chip and front design

The phone has been unboxed on YouTube by King Mobiles, showcasing the design from all angles. The V21 5G looks familiar to the V20 from last year, especially with its rectangular camera hump and a multi-colour gradient design. The sides are flattened in a similar fashion to the iPhone 12. The display features a waterdrop-style notch to hold the front camera. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

Vivo V21 5G leaked specifications

The video also reveals the in-box specifications and Vivo is giving everything with the V21 5G. The box includes a protective case, a SIM ejector, a USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack, a 3.5mm earphones, USB-C to USB-A cable, and a 33W fast charger. The phone misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack but uses a USB-C port. Also Read - Most affordable smartphones with telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, and more

The video also reveal the expected price of the V21 5G. The phone has a marked price of Rs 29,990, which is almost the same as the Vivo V20 Pro 5G from last year. This means that Vivo is bumping up the prices on the V series this year.

A previous leak suggested that Vivo is making the switch to MediaTek Dimensity power from last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The V21 5G is said to rely on the Dimensity 800U chip that we have already seen on the Realme X7 5G. Additionally, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM. Users can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo continues to offer FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. To keep itself alive, the phone features a 4400mAh battery and relies on a 33W fast charging solution. For photography, it has a 64-megapixel main camera with support for OIS. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras as well. The front camera will have a 44-megapixel sensor with support for OIS.