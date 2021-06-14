Vivo V21e 5G details leaked, expected to launch soon

With a number of affordable 5G phones arriving in India, it’s time for Vivo to launch one too. The company is expected to launch the V21e 5G (a variant of the recent V21e 4G) for a while now, which will be in addition to the V21 that launched in India recently. Also Read - Best 5G smartphones with top MediaTek processors under Rs 30,000 in June 2021

We have been hearing about the phone for some time now and the latest information hints at the possible specifications and features it might have. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Vivo Y73 launches in India to compete with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 1TB expandable storage

Vivo V21e 5G arriving in India soon

As per a report by 91Mobiles (courtesy, known leakster Ishan Agarwal), the Vivo V21e 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. With this, it is expected to compete with the likes of the Realme 8 5G and the most recent Poco M3 Pro 5G. Also Read - Vivo Y73 coming to India: Price in India and specifications leak ahead of launch

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. However, there’s no word on the presence of a high refresh rate. It is likely to get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option.

On the camera front, the device is expected to sport two rear snappers: A 64-megapixel primary camera and 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The front could house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is different from the V21e 4G launched in Malaysia: it comes with 64-megapixel three rear cameras.

The upcoming Vivo phone in India is also expected to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is most likely to run FunTouch OS based on Android 11.

The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, gets a Snapdragon 720G chip, 44MP front camera, a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and more.

The Vivo V21e 5G will be a toned-down variant of the V21 in India, which is priced at Rs 29,990. Therefore, we expect it to get a much lower price tag, which could be under Rs 22,000.

While we lack details on the launch, there are chances the phone will launch super soon, considering a number of companies are coming up with their budget 5G phones.

We will let you know once Vivo releases official details on the same. Stay tuned to this space for more information.