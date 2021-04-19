Vivo V21e specifications leak again, reveals Qualcomm 4G chip

Last week, we got our first sneak peek at the Vivo V21 series courtesy of the leaks. The standard V21 is expected to feature a 5G chip and get an OIS-assisted front camera.. A Vivo V1e was also confirmed in the leak but there was nothing about its specifications or features. A recent listing on Google Play Console has, however, thrown more light on the V21e and it seems it could be based on an iQOO smartphone. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

The Vivo V21e is said to be based on the iQOO U3 as is evident from the listing. The iQOO U3 was launched in December 2020 in China and is essentially an affordable midrange smartphone. In the V21 series, it comes in as the only 4G model in addition to the V21 5G. There's no information on a V21 Pro yet but Vivo could release it later in the year.

Vivo V21e specifications leak

Based on the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo V21e is relying on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. This is the same chipset that the V20 uses, which was later upgraded to the Snapdragon 730G chipset. The V21e is also listed having a 1080p display with a pixel density of 440 PPI. It bears the codename of V2061A, which is similar to the codename of the iQOO U3.

If the V21e is based on iQOO U3, then it is easy to judge the rest of the specifications. The 1080p display should measure 6.5-inches and is likely to use an IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch of the top. There could be a 5000mAh battery that gets support of an 18W fast charging solution. A dual-camera setup is likely to sit at the back, with the main sensor being a 48-megapixel unit. The front camera could have an 8-megapixel sensor.

On the other hand, the Vivo V21 5G is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It is also expected to get a mega upgrade to its front camera – a 44-megapixel eye-autofocus selfie camera with an OIS system.

Recently, Vivo launched the X60 series in India, consisting of three models. The X60 and X60 Pro are based on the Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas X60 Pro+ relies on a Snapdragon 888 chipset. All three phone feature Zeiss optics, with the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ getting the gimbal stabilization system.