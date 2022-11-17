Vivo V21s 5G with 90Hz AMOLED Display, 44MP Selfie Camera launched: Check price, availability and more

Vivo on its social page confirmed that its upcoming smartphone series, the Vivo X90 series will officially launch next week in China. The exact release date of the series has been revealed and the RAM and storage options have also emerged. Now, ahead of Vivo X90 series launch, the smartphone maker has silently announced Vivo V21s 5G in Taiwan. The Vivo V21s 5G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED Display, 44MP Selfie Camera with OIS, Dimensity 800U and more.

Vivo V21s 5G price and availability

The Vivo V21s 5G is priced at NT$ 11,490 (Rs 30,050) and it is currently available in Taiwan in two colors, such as Dark Blue and Colorful.

Vivo V21s 5G specifications

The Vivo V21s 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display resolution of 2404 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 12 OS and.it features the Dimensity 800U chipset and 8 GB of RAM as well as128 GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V21s 5G has a 44-megapixel selfie camera with OIS support on the front. At the back, it features a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V21s 5G comes with dual SIM support, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo V21s 5G measures 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm and weighs around 177 grams.

Vivo X90 series specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 series will be the brand’s flagship smartphone series which will be succeeding the X80 series. The X90 and X90 Pro are expected to come powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The duo is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will likely be curved from the sides. Both will boast a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens. As for the battery, the X90 is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The X90 Pro+, on the other hand, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have multiple cameras with the main sensor being a 1-inch type sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX989 lens. It will also come with ultra-wide and tele-portrait lenses. The Pro+ will pack a big 5,000mAh battery with 100W or 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.