News

Vivo V25 Pro 5G launched in India with a 64MP triple rear camera: Price, specifications, availability

News

Vivo V25 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, just like Oppo Reno 8. It also comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front facing camera.

Vivo has launched its Vivo V25 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 35,999. The highlights of the smartphones include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and a 4,830 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Also Read - Vivo V25 series to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live

Vivo V25 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Vivo V25 Pro is launched in two storage variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. In terms of colour, it comes in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colour variants. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17: Check expected price, specs

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 25 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Buyers who pre-book the device will get a discount of Rs 3,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. They will also get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

Vivo V25 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with HDR 10+ Certification, Netflix HDR Certification and SGS Low Blue Light certification. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 32MP front-facing punch hole camera.

As for the battery, Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 4,830 mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge. As per the company, “The smartphone’s Smart Charging Engine tech reduces battery deterioration and heat generated during charging, thereby safeguarding and extending the overall battery life and health. Also, the smartphone runs on Funtouch OS12 which is based on the latest Android 12 platform. ”

 

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 12:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 17, 2022 2:12 PM IST

