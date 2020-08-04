Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

The Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, has started rolling out a new software update for the Vivo V9 users. The new update brings the month-old July 2020 security patch to the device. The device is unlikely to receive the Android 10 update, so users will have to settle for security improvements for now. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

The Vivo V9 latest update carries the software Build version PDI730F_EX_A_6.13.1 and is about 141.5 MB in OTA firmware size. Although the build version may vary depending on the current device update’s release, PiunikaWeb reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. Also Read - Vivo X50 Review

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Thus, it should take a while before reaching all Vivo V9 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. Also Read - Vivo Y51s launched with 5G Samsung processor: Here's all you need to know

As per the changelog, the update brings a bunch of optimizations for the Dark mode and Bluetooth. The July security patch with this new update fixes a number of security bugs in the device. One of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Vivo V9 features, specifications

The Vivo V9 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Vivo V9 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 3,260 mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a Micro USB 2.0 port for charging.