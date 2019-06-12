comscore Vivo X15 renders spotted; may drop the 3.5mm audio socket | BGR India
  Vivo X15 renders spotted; may drop the 3.5mm audio socket like the iPhone
Vivo X15 renders spotted; may drop the 3.5mm audio socket like the iPhone

Inspecting the renders, we see that the Vivo X15 is likely to be similar to what most 2019 smartphones look like. On the front, we have a near bezel-less display along with a thick chin at the bottom.

  • Published: June 12, 2019 1:40 PM IST
Vivo X15 renders

Image source: Android Updated

It looks like Vivo is planning on launching its new smartphone, the Vivo X15 in the global market. Information about this new smartphone comes around the time when Vivo India is planning to launch its Z-series. Talking about the Vivo Z-series, the company has already posted teasers about the upcoming smartphone lineup. Moving back to the Vivo X series, if you are unaware, you should know that this series is not really new. However, Vivo X15 is likely to be a somewhat affordable offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. In the same line, the report confirmed that Vivo X15 is likely to be the most affordable X-series device.

Vivo X15 renders and design

According to the report, the suspected renders of the Vivo X15 have surfaced online giving us some idea about what to expect. Inspecting the renders, we see that the X15 is likely to be similar to what most 2019 smartphones look like. On the front, we have a near bezel-less display along with a thick chin at the bottom, though it looks unusually thick here. It is likely that the device will come with a bezel on the top as we can see the front camera towards the right side of the device. Beyond, the renders also showcase a dual rear camera setup in vertical alignment along with a dual LED flash unit.

Vivo also seems to have added a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. Moving to the position of the buttons, it looks like the Vivo X15 will feature the volume rocker and power button on the right side. However, one stand-out design decisions we see the exclusion of the 3.5 mm audio socket. This likely means that the USB port that we see on the bottom is reversible Type-C. However, regardless of the presence of the 3.5mm audio socket, Vivo X15 may be the first affordable smartphone by Vivo to drop the 3.5mm audio socket.

The bottom of the Vivo X15 also likely comes with a speaker grill on the right side of the USB Type-C port. According to the report by Android Updated, the smartphone also comes with a SIM-card tray that is placed on the left side of the smartphone. The report did not indicate the specifications of the smartphone but one should not expect much because of affordable price.

Story Timeline

