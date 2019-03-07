Vivo X27 to launch in China on March 19: Here's everything we know so far

Recent reports have claimed that the successor to the Vivo X23 will be debuting as Vivo X27. Vivo China has officially confirmed today through Weibo that it will be holding a launch event on March 19. The Weibo post also confirms that the successor of the Vivo X23 will be arriving as Vivo X27.

The launch poster released by Vivo on Weibo has no information on the specifications of the Vivo X27 smartphone. But last week, TENAA had approved a new Vivo V1829A/T smartphone. This was speculated to be the upcoming Vivo X27.

Vivo X27 rumored specifications, features

The TENAA listing for the Vivo V1829A/T revealed that it will be equipped with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It will be a notch-less screen that will be featuring an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset will be fueled by 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. There doesn’t seem be a provision for expanding the storage using a microSD card.

Android 9 Pie OS is expected to come preloaded on the device. The OS could be overlaid with the latest FunTouch 9 UI. The smartphone was seen fitted with a triple camera module on its rear. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megpaixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A pop-out camera of 16-megapixel will be also available on the device for capturing selfies.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The Vivo V1829A/T handset is packed with a 3,920mAh battery. Like its predecessor, the upcoming handset may carry support for 22.5W fast charging. At present, there is no information available on the pricing of the Vivo X27 yet. The smartphone was recently spotted on in a Chinese TV show through which it was revealed that it will be available in gradient blue color.