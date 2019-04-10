Vivo X27 Pro price in China revealed; comes with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper

It’s been an eventful day so far, with launches like the Oppo Reno and Samsung Galaxy A80, both featuring pop-up selfie snappers. And now, even Vivo has announced the pricing of X27 Pro with pop-up selfie camera. The announcement comes a month after unveiling the X27, and the smartphone is already available to pre-order in China. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Vivo X27 Pro price and availability

The X27 is priced at RMB 3,999 in China, which roughly corresponds to Rs 41,200. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 18 in China. However, there is no word on whether or not the smartphone will launch in India.

Vivo X27 Pro specifications and features

Vivo has equipped the X27 Pro with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display running at full HD+ resolution. It is an edge-to-edge display which does not come with any notch or punch hole camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In the photography department, you get a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third, a 2-megapixel depth sensor to add portrait mode to your photos. An LED flash module is also present, and Vivo has also added software-based super night mode that lets you capture crisp images in low-light. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an LED flash.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android Pie OS. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac and GPS. For biometric authentication, the smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging tech.