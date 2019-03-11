Vivo X27 Pro with pop-up selfie camera, 6.7-inch display appears alongside S1 ahead of launch

Vivo seems to be preparing to bombard the market with smartphones that feature pop-up camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker was the first to toy with the idea when it launched the NEX last year. Since the launch of NEX, the company has expanded the design to other models including the V15 Pro, which is among the cheapest device with a such a design language. We already know that Vivo will launch the X27 in China on March 19 with triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. Now, images and specifications of the Vivo X27 Pro have surfaced as well.

The leaked images of the Vivo X27 Pro shows a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which could be same as the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro. Interestingly, the company seems to have added flash as well to this pop-up camera system. Alongside the elevating selfie camera, there is a large 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 93.16 percent screen-to-body ratio. The triple rear camera setup is placed at the middle of the device and could be a huge departure from other designs from the company.

In terms of hardware, the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS and will support dual Nano-SIM card slot. For imaging, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo X27 Pro could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support fast wired charging with 22.5W power output. Alongside the Vivo X27 and X27 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to introduce the Vivo S1 with a pop-up selfie camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.