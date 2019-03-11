comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
News

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19

News

The Vivo X27 is expected to debut with a triple rear camera setup and pop-up selfies camera.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Vivo X27

Photo credit: TENAA

The Vivo X27 is all set to make its debut with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor on March 19 in the Chinese market. Last month, a Vivo smartphone was spotted on TENAA website, spilling beans over key specifications. It also showed a couple of photos of the smartphone, giving a fair idea about the handset. Additionally, a few promotional posters of the alleged Vivo X27 have also surfaced on the web in a gradient blue color variant, similar to that on the Vivo V15 Pro.

Now, two teaser videos of the same device have been spotted (by GSMArena) online. However, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone. The teaser only hints that the forthcoming Vivo smartphone might come with high fashion and style theme with unique color options. The rumor mill suggests that the Vivo X27 could offer slightly better specs in comparison with the Vivo V15 Pro.

It could feature a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel, coupled with an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the Vivo X27 could pack a slightly snappier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset aided by 8GB of RAM. Vivo could stuff in close to 4,000mAh battery. Rumors suggest that the handset could be powered by a 3,920mAh battery, which is beefier than the one in the Vivo V15 Pro.

When it comes to the front camera, it is expected to offer a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, identical to the Oppo F11 Pro. Speaking of the rear camera setup, the device might reportedly come with a combination of a 48-megapixel and a 5-megapixel dual snapper. There could also be a third sensor, as per the recently leaked images. The third camera is said to leverage a 13-megapixel sensor. The Vivo smartphone is expected to ship with Android Pie-based FunTouch OS.

You Might be Interested

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

28990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

24990

Android 9.0 Pie
Mediatek Helio P70
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 9:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
News
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15

News

Vivo V15 to launch in India on March 15
Vivo Y91i launched in India

News

Vivo Y91i launched in India
Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

News

Vivo X27 to launch on March 19

हिंदी समाचार

पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा वाले Vivo X27 के टीजर वीडियो हुए लीक, 19 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

वियरेबल डिवाइस मार्केट में Apple शीर्ष पर, Xiaomi दूसरे स्थान पर : आईडीसी

Apple भारत में अपने कर्मचारियों को दे रहा हेल्थ एजुकेशन

2019 के अंत तक भारत में 62.7 करोड़ इंटरनेट यूजर्स होंगे: रिपोर्ट

थर्ड-पार्टी बैटरी वाले iPhone की रिपेयर पॉलसी में Apple ने किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को होगा फायदा

News

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
News
Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

News

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report
Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study

News

Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

News

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC