Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19

The Vivo X27 is all set to make its debut with a pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor on March 19 in the Chinese market. Last month, a Vivo smartphone was spotted on TENAA website, spilling beans over key specifications. It also showed a couple of photos of the smartphone, giving a fair idea about the handset. Additionally, a few promotional posters of the alleged Vivo X27 have also surfaced on the web in a gradient blue color variant, similar to that on the Vivo V15 Pro.

Now, two teaser videos of the same device have been spotted (by GSMArena) online. However, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone. The teaser only hints that the forthcoming Vivo smartphone might come with high fashion and style theme with unique color options. The rumor mill suggests that the Vivo X27 could offer slightly better specs in comparison with the Vivo V15 Pro.

It could feature a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel, coupled with an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the Vivo X27 could pack a slightly snappier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset aided by 8GB of RAM. Vivo could stuff in close to 4,000mAh battery. Rumors suggest that the handset could be powered by a 3,920mAh battery, which is beefier than the one in the Vivo V15 Pro.

When it comes to the front camera, it is expected to offer a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, identical to the Oppo F11 Pro. Speaking of the rear camera setup, the device might reportedly come with a combination of a 48-megapixel and a 5-megapixel dual snapper. There could also be a third sensor, as per the recently leaked images. The third camera is said to leverage a 13-megapixel sensor. The Vivo smartphone is expected to ship with Android Pie-based FunTouch OS.