Vivo X27 with triple cameras, pop-up selfie snapper spotted on a Chinese TV show

The Vivo X27 looks similar to the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro, which too offers a triple camera setup at the back, and a pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Image Credit: Gizmochina

A few days ago, two new Vivo smartphones with model numbers V1829T and V1829A cleared TENAA. These handsets were believed to be the upcoming upper mid-range Vivo X27 models (successor to the Vivo X23) in China. Now, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted at the most unlikely of places ahead of an official launch.

The Vivo X27 was spotted on Happy Camp, a Chinese TV show produced by Hunan Broadcasting System, Gizmochina reports. The series debuted on July 7 1997, and has remained in production since then due to its skyrocketing popularity. The smartphone was seen on the show sporting a Back Topaz Blue gradient color option. Other aspects of the device spotted were the triple rear-camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera on the front. It is worth noting that the overall design is not much unlike the Vivo V15 Pro, which recently launched in India.

Vivo X27 rumored specifications, features

A TENNA certification earlier showed that the Vivo X27 will flaunt a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 157.66×74.26×8.95mm, and weighs in at 188.3 grams. The smartphone will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor backed by 8GB of RAM while onboard storage is either 128GB or 256GB.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The listing also confirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint reader on the phone as well as a triple-camera setup on the rear. The setup is said to include a combination of 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front for selfies, there’s said to be a 16-megapixel sensor. The device also runs the latest Android Pie version software. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,920mAh battery with support for fast charging.

There are no current official indications about the release of Vivo X27 smartphone right now, but the Chinese TV show listing hints that there should be an official announcement soon.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 10:24 AM IST

