comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

News

Vivo X27 Pro also comes with in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 9:16 AM IST
vivo-x27-pro

As expected, Vivo launched the X27 and X27 Pro smartphones with pop-up selfie camera setup in China. While the Vivo X27 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a wide-angle lens, the Pro variant packs a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera just like the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. Both new Vivo smartphones also flaunt a triple-rear camera setup.

The Vivo X27 has been priced at RMB 3,198 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage variant with 8GB of RAM will cost RMB 3,598 (approximately Rs 36,000). For the Pro variant, Vivo has only announced 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model. The company has kept the Vivo X27 Pro price at RMB 3,998 (approximately Rs. 40,000).

Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut in India weeks after launch

Also Read

Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut in India weeks after launch

The Vivo X27 will go on sale from March 23 in China, while the X27 Pro availability is set for April. We are not sure if these phones will make it to India or not, neither has Vivo shared any details on India availability.

Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro: Specifications and features

The Vivo X27 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display without any notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Vivo X27 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.7-inch display along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Vivo X27 Pro.

Under the hood, the Vivo X27 variant with 128GB storage packs Snapdragon 675 SoC, while the 256GB variant packs Snapdragon 710. The Vivo X27 Pro comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Watch Video: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

In camera department, both Vivo X27 and X27 Pro boast a triple-rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor along with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. In terms of front pop-up selfie camera module, the X27 packs a 16-megapixel sensor, while the X27 Pro offers a 32-megapixel sensor.

Both smartphones pack a 4,000mAh battery. The 256GB storage variant of the Vivo X27 support FlashCharge fast charging technology. Also, both X27 and X27 Pro run Android 9.0 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 skin on top.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 9:16 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year

News

Vivo iQOO phone to debut in India later this year
ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

News

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras
Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut

Deals

Vivo Y93 and Y95 receive permanent price cut
Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to Rs 14,800 on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

इस दिन सस्ता मिलेगा शाओमी का Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Spring Equinox 2019: गूगल ने आज बसंत विषुव पर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

News

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
News
A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users
Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

News

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere