The camera megapixel war started earlier this year with smartphones featuring 48-megapixel camera sensors. Soon, we saw quad cameras, 64-megapixel sensors, and then Xiaomi leaped forward to a 108-megapixel sensor. Now a new Vivo X30 leak on Weibo claims it will boast a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Vivo X30 leak

The brand will launch its new Vivo X30-series in China on December 16. The Chinese smartphone maker recently put out a couple of teasers. Now, a tipster has revealed the upcoming smartphone’s camera configuration. The setup will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 32-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

In the camera department, the device is also rumored to sport a 5X Optical Zoom periscope lens with up to 60x digital zoom support. It will also include an LED flash, Laser AF, and both EIS and OIS support with 4K video recording. The new smartphone would have a hole-punch front display design.

Expected features, specifications

As per previous leaks, the Vivo X30-series will run on Samsung Exynos 980 SoC. The Samsung Exynos 980 chipset is the world’s first integrated chipset with a 5G modem. This Exynos 980 SoC also has a Cortex A77 architecture. The company has said that the dual-mode 5G AI chipset has been jointly created with Samsung.

According to reports, Vivo has made several optimizations to ensure an optimal 5G experience in the Exynos 980 SoC. It has proposed a preferred solution for international roaming, a 5G power consumption solution, and a game-latency delay solution to guarantee a trouble-free operation in 5G environments for the chipset.

Vivo X30 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage while having a 4,500mAh battery. The device will also sport an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X30 will come with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and could feature 33W Flashcharge 2.0 technology.