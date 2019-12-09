comscore Vivo X30 live images surface online ahead of launch
Vivo X30 live images leaked ahead of December 16 launch

Vivo is expected to launch the new X30 phone in China later this month. It will pack quad-rear camera setup, coupled with an LED flash.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 6:05 PM IST
vivo x30 live images leaked

Earlier today, Vivo launched its V17 smartphone in India. Now, the Chinese company is reportedly planning to add a new phone to its Vivo X series. The brand is expected to launch the new Vivo X30 phone in China coming December 16. And while the Chinese smartphone maker had shared a couple of teasers about this device in the past, the new alleged live images of the Vivo X30 shows us a good glimpse of the smartphone and what to expect from it.

Vivo X30 leak offers a glimpse at the design

Ahead of the Vivo X30 launch, live images of the smartphone have surfaced on the internet. The images confirm the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and a punch-hole display cutout on the front of the smartphone for the selfie camera. The back of the smartphone has a quad-camera configuration in the upper left corner. The setup includes three vertically placed cameras, plus a periscope lens and an LED flash. As per a report, the smartphone is likely to come with a 5x optical zoom.

Specifications and features (expected)

As per past information, the X30 will run on Samsung Exynos 980 SoC with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Samsung Exynos 980 chipset offers support for the integrated 5G baseband and is the world’s first integrated chipset with a 5G modem. This uses the Cortex A77 architecture, which is also promoted as the first in the world.

The company has said that the dual-mode 5G AI chipset has been jointly created by Vivo and Samsung. According to reports, the Chinese company has made several optimizations to ensure an optimal 5G experience in the Exynos 980 SoC. It has proposed a preferred solution for international roaming, a 5G power consumption solution, and a game-latency delay solution to guarantee a trouble-free operation in 5G environments for the chipset.

Vivo X30 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage while having a 4,500mAh battery. The device will also sport an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X30 will come with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and could feature 33W Flashcharge 2.0 technology.

Story Timeline

