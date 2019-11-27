Vivo X30 teaser hints at a periscope camera: Expected price, features

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just shared a new teaser hinting at its upcoming smartphone series, the Vivo X30. This new teaser shares some additional information about the X30 series. It is also worth noting that this is not the first teaser out there. The company recently shared a second teaser revealing information about one of the camera modules. As per past information, the Vivo X30 series will sport a 13-megapixel periscope unit as one of the rear sensors. In addition, the smartphone series will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Vivo X30 series teaser details and more

As per past information, the X30 lineup will run on Samsung Exynos 980 SoC with an integrated dual-mode 5G modem. Taking a closer look at the new teaser, Vivo is showcasing the capabilities of the periscope unit. It highlights the 60x hybrid zoom feature in the upcoming smartphone series. As per a report, the smartphone is likely to come with a 5x optical zoom. We have already seen similar hybrid zoom capabilities on Oppo, and Huawei smartphones in the past. It will be interesting to see how Vivo improves on the existing technology.

According to a report from Sparrows News, the teaser starts from the ground and then progressively zooms in the sky. Viewers can see the zoom level increases as the smartphone locks focus on an airplane in the sky. We already know that the smartphone will feature curved sides on the back in the last teaser. The report also speculated that the smartphone may feature 33W Flashcharge 2.0 technology.

X30 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with a 4,500mAh battery. The X30 Pro may sport a 6.89-inch display with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both devices may sport an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. X30 will likely come with a primary 64-megapixel sensor and X30 Pro will feature a primary 60-megapixel sensor.