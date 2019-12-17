Vivo has launched two new camera-centric smartphones as part of its X-series. The new Vivo X30 and X30 Pro not only bring advanced cameras but also use Samsung chipsets and an integrated 5G modem. This is the first time that a mainstream smartphone maker is going with a Samsung mobile platform. The Korean company is yet to launch 5G-powered devices with Exynos 980 and 5G modem. These are also the most premium devices from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro: Price and Specifications

Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are identical in terms of specifications but the major difference is in zoom capability of the Pro variant. In China, the Vivo X30 will be available only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for RMB 3,298 (around Rs 33,500) while 256GB storage model is available for RMB 3,598 (around Rs 36,500). The X30 Pro, on the other hand, will be available for RMB 3,998 (around Rs 40,500) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant of X30 Pro available for RMB 4,298 (around Rs 43,600).

Both models feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,800 pixels. Powered by Exynos 980 processor, these devices are the first from Vivo to support 5G network. They come with 8GB of RAM and option for either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Both models also feature a punch hole design similar to the one seen on Vivo V17 recently. It is tiny and houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. They also pack a 4,350mAh battery and supports 33W flash charge as well.

The real difference is in the rear camera setup of the device. The Vivo X30 has a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens offering f/2.2 aperture and a 32-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo X30 Pro has an additional 13-megapixel periscope lens with actual output of 12-megapixel for zoom shots. The company says 5x optical zoom but can go up to 60x with digital zoom. Like Huawei P30 Pro, there is also a dedicated mode for taking pictures of the moon.

In comparison, Vivo X30 uses the 50mm portrait camera as its only zoom shooter and thus maxes out at 2x optical. However, there is 20x digital zoom available with the device. The main camera on both the models support Super Night mode that can stack 12-16 photos. Other tweaks include a Hyper HDR mode to capture images against the sun or bright lights at night. Both the devices will be available in China later this month with Vivo X30 Pro going on sale from December 24. They run Funtouch OS 10 out of the box, which is still based on Android Pie.