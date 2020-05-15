Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Vivo has announced that it will be launching a new Vivo X50 5G smartphone in China. The launch event will take place in the country on June 1. The brand has shared the launch details with a video on Weibo. Vivo has only confirmed the launch date of the X50 5G device, and hasn’t teased any features of the phone yet. But, a few images have surfaced online, suggesting the possible design of the handset.

An image on Weibo showed the front and back design of the Vivo X50 5G. Though, the back camera sensor details were not as clear. It suggested that the upcoming Vivo 5G smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. Of late, a lot of smartphone brands are launching handsets with a circular cut-out. So, this is not surprising that the Vivo X50 5G will also have a single punch-hole display.

At the rear panel, there will be a rectangular camera setup. One of the leaked images of the alleged Vivo X50 5G smartphone revealed that Vivo will add four cameras at the back, and the fourth sensor will be placed out of the module. This setup will also be assisted by an LED flash. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But, Vivo is expected to tease a few key features of the Vivo X50 5G smartphone to create hype ahead of the launch.

Besides, earlier this week, Vivo launched its latest V19 smartphone in India. It is the successor to Vivo V17 device. It is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and two different storage options. The base model with 128GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while the variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 31,990. The Vivo V19 went on sale today via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo E-store and other major retailers.