comscore Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1
News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo has only confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X50 5G smartphone and hasn't teased any features of the device yet.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 1:03 PM IST
Vivo X50 5G

Vivo has announced that it will be launching a new Vivo X50 5G smartphone in China. The launch event will take place in the country on June 1. The brand has shared the launch details with a video on Weibo. Vivo has only confirmed the launch date of the X50 5G device, and hasn’t teased any features of the phone yet. But, a few images have surfaced online, suggesting the possible design of the handset.

An image on Weibo showed the front and back design of the Vivo X50 5G. Though, the back camera sensor details were not as clear. It suggested that the upcoming Vivo 5G smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. Of late, a lot of smartphone brands are launching handsets with a circular cut-out. So, this is not surprising that the Vivo X50 5G will also have a single punch-hole display.

Watch: Vivo V17 Review

At the rear panel, there will be a rectangular camera setup. One of the leaked images of the alleged Vivo X50 5G smartphone revealed that Vivo will add four cameras at the back, and the fourth sensor will be placed out of the module. This setup will also be assisted by an LED flash. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But, Vivo is expected to tease a few key features of the Vivo X50 5G smartphone to create hype ahead of the launch.

Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 goes on sale: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 goes on sale: Price, Specifications

Besides,  earlier this week, Vivo launched its latest V19 smartphone in India. It is the successor to Vivo V17 device. It is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and two different storage options. The base model with 128GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while the variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 31,990. The Vivo V19 went on sale today via Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo E-store and other major retailers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
News
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

Houseparty 'In the House' event: All you need to know

Entertainment

Houseparty 'In the House' event: All you need to know

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

YouTube was down for some time around the world

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया धांसू वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त बेनिफिट्स

Watch GT 2e स्मार्ट वॉच हुई भारत में लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री मिल रहा 3,990 रुपये का ईयरफोन

फ्री में कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं ये गेम, सिर्फ 21 मई तक है मौका

GTA 5 Premium Edition गेम 21 मई तक Epic Games Store पर फ्री में उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

शाओमी नहीं सैमसंगा का ये स्मार्टफोन बना लोगों का पसंदीदा, हुई सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

YouTube was down for some time around the world
News
YouTube was down for some time around the world
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC
Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details
Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1