comscore Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features
News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

News

The Vivo X50 series may likely debut in various international markets on July 16 or 17.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 4:14 PM IST
Vivo X50 Pro

In early June, Vivo announced the Vivo X50 series of phones in China. The devices were presented with a great focus on the quality of their cameras and their stabilization. Now, it looks like these flashy phones will launch in international markets shortly. Recent reports reveal that the international launch of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro smartphones may take place in the third week of this July. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India: Check new price and full specifications

The Vivo X50 series may likely debut in various international markets on July 16 or 17. From this series, the company would launch the X50 and X50 Pro globally outside of China. This means that the higher-end Vivo X50 Pro+ powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 could still be exclusive to the Chinese market. Also Read - Vivo teases X50 series launch in India

The Vivo X50 would be available in two color versions for international markets: Frost Bleu and Glaze Black. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro may only be available in Alpha Gray color. The first international markets to receive the X50 and X50 Pro series of phones include Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. However, the company could extend its availability to other territories, such as some European countries. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X50 series phones boast 6.56-inch perforated AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and a high 90Hz image refresh rate. Both models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, setting them in the premium mid-range segment. Both variants are also available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo X50 Series launched with AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, gimbal OIS: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Vivo X50 Series launched with AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, gimbal OIS: Price, Specifications

The most outstanding section in the X50 series phones is their cameras without a doubt. The standard X50 features a rear quad camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary, 13-megapixel portrait, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 5-megapixel macro sensors.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro offers a rear quad camera module made up of 48-megapixel (Gimbal-style stabilization) + 8-megapixel (telephoto periscope) + 13-megapixel (portrait) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) sensors. The front camera is also 32-megapixels. The X50 has a 4,200 mAh battery, while the X50 Pro has a 4,315 mAh battery. Both come with a 33W fast charge. Finally, they run the Android 10 operating system under the FunTouch OS 10.5 customization layer.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale: Price in India and specs
News
OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale: Price in India and specs
OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

News

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

News

Google Chrome on Android will soon support biometric payments

Most Popular

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale: Price in India and specs

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp trick: बिना पता चले ऐसे देखें WhatsApp स्टेटस, ये है ट्रिक

सैमसंग के अगले फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन का नाम होगा Galaxy Z Fold 2!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 सीरीज 21 अगस्त से होगी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध: रिपोर्ट

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 33W फास्ट चार्ज, क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी तैयार कर रही दो नए स्मार्टफोन, लगा होगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features
News
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features
OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale: Price in India and specs

News

OnePlus 8 5G now on open sale: Price in India and specs
OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed

News

OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be the name of Galaxy Fold successor
Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers