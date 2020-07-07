In early June, Vivo announced the Vivo X50 series of phones in China. The devices were presented with a great focus on the quality of their cameras and their stabilization. Now, it looks like these flashy phones will launch in international markets shortly. Recent reports reveal that the international launch of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro smartphones may take place in the third week of this July. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India: Check new price and full specifications

The Vivo X50 series may likely debut in various international markets on July 16 or 17. From this series, the company would launch the X50 and X50 Pro globally outside of China. This means that the higher-end Vivo X50 Pro+ powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 could still be exclusive to the Chinese market.

The Vivo X50 would be available in two color versions for international markets: Frost Bleu and Glaze Black. Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro may only be available in Alpha Gray color. The first international markets to receive the X50 and X50 Pro series of phones include Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. However, the company could extend its availability to other territories, such as some European countries.

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X50 series phones boast 6.56-inch perforated AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and a high 90Hz image refresh rate. Both models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, setting them in the premium mid-range segment. Both variants are also available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The most outstanding section in the X50 series phones is their cameras without a doubt. The standard X50 features a rear quad camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary, 13-megapixel portrait, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 5-megapixel macro sensors.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X50 Pro offers a rear quad camera module made up of 48-megapixel (Gimbal-style stabilization) + 8-megapixel (telephoto periscope) + 13-megapixel (portrait) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) sensors. The front camera is also 32-megapixels. The X50 has a 4,200 mAh battery, while the X50 Pro has a 4,315 mAh battery. Both come with a 33W fast charge. Finally, they run the Android 10 operating system under the FunTouch OS 10.5 customization layer.