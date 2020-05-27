Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

Vivo X50 will be launching on 1 June but we’re already getting details about the phone. Reports suggest the phone will come in two variants; X50 and X50 Pro. As per the GeekBench listing the Vivo X50 is likely to be powered by unnamed Snapdragon processor, with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10. Both will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals and offers on Vivo V19, S1, Y-series and more

The X50 is expected to get a flat display, with a quad rear camera setup using the Samsung GN1 as the primary sensor. Leaked images of the alleged Vivo X50 5G smartphone has already revealed it will have four cameras at the back. And the fourth sensor will be placed out of the module. This setup will also be assisted by an LED flash. Also Read - Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP triple-camera setup: Price, full specifications

While the X50 Pro gets a more advanced camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel periscope unit and a curved display on the front. Vivo is reportedly using a new camera tech called micro cloud to improve stability while shooting videos. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology

It is suggested that the upcoming Vivo 5G smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. Of late, a lot of smartphone brands are launching handsets with a circular cut-out. So, this is not surprising that the Vivo X50 5G will also have a single punch-hole display. But we’ll have to wait till 1 June to get more details about the phone and its exciting camera. It’s possible the phone will compete with brands like IooQ, Oppo and even OnePlus.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Earlier this month, Vivo launched its latest V19 smartphone in India. It is the successor to Vivo V17 device. It is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and two different storage options. The base model with 128GB storage is available for Rs 27,990 while the variant with 256GB storage is available for Rs 31,990.