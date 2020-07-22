comscore Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details
Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

The latest Vivo X50 Pro update brings a host of improvements to the device's network, camera, and Bluetooth functions.

  • Updated: July 22, 2020 9:32 PM IST
Vivo X50 Pro Review 7

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has rolled out a new software update for its X50 Pro smartphone. This device was recently launched in India, and it is good to see Vivo releasing quick software updates for its new phone. The newly released update optimizations the device’s network, camera, and Bluetooth functions. It is worth noting the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone is still available for pre-order, and we received the update on our review unit. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

The new Vivo X50 Pro update carries the software build version PD2005F_EX_A_1.9.5, and its OTA firmware is around 221.63MB in size. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS with Funtouch 10.5 custom skin on top. The company is also expected to roll out a similar update for the Vivo X50 smartphone, which was launched alongside X50 Pro. Also Read - Vivo X50 Pro Review: Gimbal camera is great but this phone is all about balance

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

As per the changelog, the latest update improves system stability and optimizes the network-related processing mechanism. Moreover, it improves the stability of the connection between the system and some in-vehicle Bluetooth devices. Vivo has even optimized the photo effects in Super Night mode. The company is rolling out the update in stages, so it may take a while to reach all X50 Pro units gradually. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series launched in India with Gimbal camera system, 33W fast charging: Price, Full Specifications

Specifications, Features

To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro was launched with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and gimbal-like OIS.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is also powering the new OnePlus Nord. This chipset is paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 8:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2020 9:32 PM IST

