Vivo X50 Pro+ with 12GB RAM could arrive in India soon, possibly alongside X60 series

Vivo launched the X50 and the X50 Pro back in July last year and now is expected to launch the X50 Pro Plus in India soon along with X60 series.

Vivo is soon to launch a new smartphone in its X50 series, the X50 Pro+, in India. The Vivo X50 Pro+ was previously launched in China and has been speculated to arrive in India for quite some time. Also Read - Vivo S7t 5G with triple camera and Dimensity processor launched: All you need to know

In addition to the already existing rumours, the latest one suggests that the smartphone will soon arrive in India alongside the Vivo X60 series, which has been recently launched in China. Read on to know what all features the Vivo X50 Pro+ and the X60 series will get. Also Read - Vivo X60 series India launch soon, X60 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888 tipped

Vivo X50 Pro+ could launch in India soon

A new leak (courtesy, 91Mobiles) reveals that the Vivo X50 Pro+ will launch in India in March or April along with the X60 series, which has also been rumoured to enter in India for a while now. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

We also have leaked live images of the smartphone, which showcases the phone in a camel colour and reveals some of its specifications.

The flagship smartphone, which already exists in China, comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED Full HD+ HDR 10+ punch-hole display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It gets a vertical rear camera module with quad-camera sensors (a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. The front snapper stands at 32-megapixel.

It is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging tech and runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10, which is sort of a bummer for it is a high-end phone and should get Android 11. Maybe, it will in India.

As for the price, the Vivo X50 Pro+ is expected to start at under Rs 40,000, which will be lower than its China price. Given its high-end specs, it will be interesting to see the device in India competing with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

Vivo X60 series also arriving

The Vivo X60 series, consisting of the X60 and the X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+ is also expected to launch in India. However, considering the late arrival of the X50 Pro+ in India, there are chances that the X60 Pro+ might not launch in India for now.

The Vivo X60 series comes with a punch-hole display, Exynos 1080 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, up to four rear cameras, support for 33W fast charging, and more. However, India could get the phones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

To clear the air, we still don’t have an official launch date for the same. Hence, stay tuned with us for more updates.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 11:24 AM IST

Vivo X60

Vivo X60
OriginOS 1.0, Android 11
Exynos 1080 5nm
48MP+13MP+5MP

Best Sellers