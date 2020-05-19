Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo X50 Pro. As part of the pre-launch preparations, the company has already shared posted details regarding the upcoming launch. The company is expected the launch of the anticipated smartphone on June 1 in an official launch event in China. Inspecting the initial set of teasers, the company has just shared some interesting aspects regarding the X50 Pro camera. The teaser that we are talking about includes a 15-second long video hinting at innovative technology. Let’s check out the Vivo X50 Pro teaser video here. Also Read - Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter

Vivo X50 Pro teaser hints at a new camera technology; details

As per Gizchina, it looks like the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone may feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology. Checking the teaser video, we can see “gimbal-like stabilization”, along with some advanced optics. The report also noted that the optics “act like the human eye”. We can also notice that the camera lens will rotate and move in any plane or direction. The video also likely confirmed the presence of a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. X50 Pro will also feature a dedicated “periscope module” for optical zoom. Also Read - Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Several reports in the past have already anticipated some of the specifications of the Vivo X50 Pro. Taking a look back, the device is expected to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Vivo is also planning to add provide 120Hz refresh rate on the display along with a punch-hole design. Also Read - Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 goes on sale: Price, Specifications

Beyond this, we are not sure about the SoC that will drive things on the X50 Pro. It is likely that Vivo may go for the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC. The report also hinted that the company may launch different devices under the Vivo X50 lineup. These devices include the X50 Pro, X50, X50E, and X50 Lite.