comscore Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization tech | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology
News

Vivo X50 Pro to feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology

News

The company tries to give hints regarding the upcoming technology in the 15-second long teaser video. Let’s check out the Vivo X50 Pro teaser video here.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 6:40 PM IST
Vivo X50 Pro gimbal like image stabilization

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo X50 Pro. As part of the pre-launch preparations, the company has already shared posted details regarding the upcoming launch. The company is expected the launch of the anticipated smartphone on June 1 in an official launch event in China. Inspecting the initial set of teasers, the company has just shared some interesting aspects regarding the X50 Pro camera. The teaser that we are talking about includes a 15-second long video hinting at innovative technology. Let’s check out the Vivo X50 Pro teaser video here. Also Read - Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter

Vivo X50 Pro teaser hints at a new camera technology; details

As per Gizchina, it looks like the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone may feature a new gimbal-like image stabilization technology. Checking the teaser video, we can see “gimbal-like stabilization”, along with some advanced optics. The report also noted that the optics “act like the human eye”. We can also notice that the camera lens will rotate and move in any plane or direction. The video also likely confirmed the presence of a quad-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. X50 Pro will also feature a dedicated “periscope module” for optical zoom. Also Read - Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Season 2: Operation Steel Wave reveal

Several reports in the past have already anticipated some of the specifications of the Vivo X50 Pro. Taking a look back, the device is expected to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Vivo is also planning to add provide 120Hz refresh rate on the display along with a punch-hole design. Also Read - Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 goes on sale: Price, Specifications

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Also Read

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Beyond this, we are not sure about the SoC that will drive things on the X50 Pro. It is likely that Vivo may go for the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC. The report also hinted that the company may launch different devices under the Vivo X50 lineup. These devices include the X50 Pro, X50, X50E, and X50 Lite.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 6:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review
Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology

News

Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology

Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app

News

Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app

Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

Gaming

Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

TikTok gets Disney+ streaming chief as its new CEO

Entertainment

TikTok gets Disney+ streaming chief as its new CEO

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology

Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app

Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology

News

Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 5G Tablet V6 मैजिक पेंसिल स्टाइलस और 8MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

घर बैठे मंगा सकते हैं एयरटेल की सिम, लॉकडाउन में नहीं निकलना पड़ेगा बाहर

iQOO ने लॉन्च किया इस प्रोसेसर के साथ दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S भारत में विंडो 10, 4K+ रिजॉल्यूशन स्क्रीन के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन जानिए किसका 1.5GB Daily Data Plan है बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

News

Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology
News
Vivo X50 Pro to sport a new image stabilization technology
Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app

News

Google apologizes for accidentally removing the Podcast Addict app
Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed
Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

News

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India
Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home