comscore Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16; will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart
News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16; will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart

News

Vivo will launch the X50 and X50 Pro in India as two flagship devices to take on OnePlus 8 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and Realme X50 Pro in India.

  • Published: July 12, 2020 4:49 PM IST
Vivo-X50-Series

Vivo X50 Series, the new flagship smartphone lineup from the company, will launch in India on July 16. After teasing the product on its website and social media channels, Vivo has confirmed the launch date. Vivo is planning to launch the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones in India. This confirms previous reports which said that the X50 Pro+ will remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India. Also Read - Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

Vivo X50 Series India launch date revealed

Vivo has become one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the country right now. It recently managed to dethrone Samsung to become the second largest player in the market. While it’s growth is fueled by budget and mid-range devices, Vivo does not want to restrict itself to that price segment. After the launch of flagship devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme, Vivo also wants to enter this space where consumers are looking for new options. We already know what to expect from these devices, which launched in China last month. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India: Check new price and full specifications

Vivo X50: Expected Specifications and Price

In China, Vivo X50 starts at RMB 3,498 (around Rs 37,600) and in India, we expect these devices to be in the Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 price segment. The smartphone comes equipped with a flat 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This display supports resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a possibility that Vivo X50 will be the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. It is available with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Also Read - Vivo teases X50 series launch in India

For imaging, the Vivo X50 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 and OIS. It is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. The third is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the fourth is a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Available in Black, Blue, and Pink color options in China, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and more

Also Read

Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and more

Specifications and features

Vivo V50 Pro is a premium version with the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display but offers curved edges on both the sides. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. It starts at RMB 4,298 (around Rs 46,200) and is expected to be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in India. It houses a larger 4,315mAh battery but uses the same 33W fast charger. The Pro variant also differs from the standard variant in terms of camera setup.

It uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture but Vivo claims to offer gimbal OIS support. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it has the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Vivo X50 for selfies and video calling. Vivo X50 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. With the OnePlus 8 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and Realme X50 Pro on sale and the OnePlus Nord just a few days away, Vivo is entering a crowded market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 4:49 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens
Vivo X50 5G

Vivo X50 5G
Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel professional portrait lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens + 5 million pixel macro camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review
Review
Sony WF-XB700 TWS review
New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

News

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

News

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow
Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy
Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs

News

Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Check specs

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 690 प्रोसेसर के साथ GeekBench पर स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Twitter की तरह अब Koo App के जरिए अपने दोस्तों, फैमिली मेंबर्स से करें रीजनल लैंग्वेज में चैट

Xiaomi ने फुल स्क्रीन के साथ एक और स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट करवाया, 108MP का होगा कैमरा

5 कैमरों वाले Redmi Note 8 की कीमत भारत में फिर चेंज, जानें नई कीमत, फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ स्पॉट, भारत में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
News
Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

News

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers