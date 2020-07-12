Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

Vivo X50 Series, the new flagship smartphone lineup from the company, will launch in India on July 16. After teasing the product on its website and social media channels, Vivo has confirmed the launch date. Vivo is planning to launch the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones in India. This confirms previous reports which said that the X50 Pro+ will remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India. Also Read - Vivo X50 and X50 Pro to launch globally on July 16 or 17: A look at key features

Vivo X50 Series India launch date revealed

Vivo has become one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the country right now. It recently managed to dethrone Samsung to become the second largest player in the market. While it’s growth is fueled by budget and mid-range devices, Vivo does not want to restrict itself to that price segment. After the launch of flagship devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme, Vivo also wants to enter this space where consumers are looking for new options. We already know what to expect from these devices, which launched in China last month. Also Read - Vivo S1 Pro price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India: Check new price and full specifications

Vivo X50: Expected Specifications and Price

In China, Vivo X50 starts at RMB 3,498 (around Rs 37,600) and in India, we expect these devices to be in the Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 price segment. The smartphone comes equipped with a flat 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This display supports resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. There is a possibility that Vivo X50 will be the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. It is available with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Also Read - Vivo teases X50 series launch in India

For imaging, the Vivo X50 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 and OIS. It is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. The third is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the fourth is a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Available in Black, Blue, and Pink color options in China, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Specifications and features

Vivo V50 Pro is a premium version with the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display but offers curved edges on both the sides. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. It starts at RMB 4,298 (around Rs 46,200) and is expected to be priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 in India. It houses a larger 4,315mAh battery but uses the same 33W fast charger. The Pro variant also differs from the standard variant in terms of camera setup.

It uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture but Vivo claims to offer gimbal OIS support. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it has the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Vivo X50 for selfies and video calling. Vivo X50 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. With the OnePlus 8 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and Realme X50 Pro on sale and the OnePlus Nord just a few days away, Vivo is entering a crowded market.

