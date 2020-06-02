Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand

The Vivo X50, and X50 Pro along with the X50 Pro+ have recently unveiled in home country China. Now it seems the X50 series will be coming soon to India as well. Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed the same via his Facebook page. While an exact launch date has not been revealed, for now, we can expect the launch to be just around the corner. The highlight of the Pro variant of the phone is the flagship-level gimbal-like main camera on the back. Also Read - Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

The new X50 series comprising the X50, and X50 Pro are 5G-enabled smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. They will compete with other mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones in India like the upcoming Oppo Reno 4 and the OnePluz Z. Meanwhile, the X50 Pro+ is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals and offers on Vivo V19, S1, Y-series and more

Vivo X50 series specifications

The Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch AMOLED flat screen. There is a punch hole on the front housing a 32-megapixel main camera and on the back is a 48-megapixel sensor with standard OIS. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor that doubles up as a macro sensor as well. Finally, there is a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone has a 4,200mAH battery and 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.5-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G as well. It also has the same Sony IMX598 48-megapixel sensor. However, it packs a gimbal-like stabilization with it. The brand claims the setup can offer more stable videos than any of the competing phones. There is also the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, the 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. The phone is powered by a 4,315 mAh battery and 3W fast charging.

Lastly, the highest-end variant is the Vivo X50 Pro+. Unlike the other two variants, the Pro+ is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. There is a 6.5-inch OLED 1080 x 2376px resolution with built-in fingerprint sensor. There is the brand new Samsung ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3” sensor 50-megapixel camera. This is accompanied by the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, the 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens.