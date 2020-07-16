Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

It is time. After teasing its X-series for a few weeks, Vivo will finally unveil the new devices in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro in India today. The launch comes at an important moment for the company. Vivo has been growing in the market and gaining market share at the expense of other BBK-owned smartphone makers. After registering growth in the offline market, Vivo has now started growing its online market share as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

While it has been growing, the growth has come primarily via the sales of affordable devices. In the last few quarters, analysts have noticed the average selling price of smartphones is going up. In other words, Indian consumers are spending more money on their devices. With the pandemic, however, it needs to be seen whether consumers have the same spending appetite. Vivo is jumping into the bandwagon with X50 series to test the waters. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Vivo X50 Series India Launch: How to watch livestream

Like other smartphone makers, Vivo will also introduce the X50 series in India via a virtual launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live on Vivo’s YouTube and other social media accounts. You can also watch the event live via the YouTube link embedded below. We know for sure that Vivo will launch the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones. However, there is also the possibility of one more thing in the form of Vivo TWS Neo earbuds. Also Read - iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more

Vivo X50, X50 Pro: Expected Specifications and Price

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature almost identical design and specifications. However, they differ from each other in terms of camera setup and the Pro model is obviously expensive. In China, the Vivo X50 starts at RMB 3,498 (around Rs 37,600) while X50 Pro starts at RMB 4,298 (around Rs 46,200). We are expecting these devices to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 in India. Both the smartphones feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. They will debut as the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India and will run Funtouch OS based on Android 10.

Both the models come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. We still don’t know about storage options for the Indian market. For imaging, the Vivo X50 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 and OIS. It is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. The third is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the fourth is a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

The X50 Pro uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture but Vivo claims to offer gimbal OIS support. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and fourth 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it has the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Vivo X50 for selfies and video calling. Both the smartphones also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock. Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro houses a larger 4,315mAh battery. Both the devices rely on 33W fast charging but lack IP protection or wireless charging.

Vivo TWS Neo: What to expect

Vivo TWS Neo is expected to debut as a new true wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. It comes in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color options and sports an half in-ear design. Vivo claims a total of 27 hours of battery life from these truly wireless earbuds. They also included a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming and are IP54 rated. The TWS Neo supports Bluetooth 5.2 and earbuds house a 14.2mm driver with AptX support.