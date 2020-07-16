comscore Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G and TWS Neo to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications
News

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G and TWS Neo to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

News

Vivo X50 Series will launch as the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to introduce true wireless earbuds.

  • Updated: July 16, 2020 6:31 AM IST
Vivo X50 Pro

It is time. After teasing its X-series for a few weeks, Vivo will finally unveil the new devices in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro in India today. The launch comes at an important moment for the company. Vivo has been growing in the market and gaining market share at the expense of other BBK-owned smartphone makers. After registering growth in the offline market, Vivo has now started growing its online market share as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

While it has been growing, the growth has come primarily via the sales of affordable devices. In the last few quarters, analysts have noticed the average selling price of smartphones is going up. In other words, Indian consumers are spending more money on their devices. With the pandemic, however, it needs to be seen whether consumers have the same spending appetite. Vivo is jumping into the bandwagon with X50 series to test the waters. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Vivo X50 Series India Launch: How to watch livestream

Like other smartphone makers, Vivo will also introduce the X50 series in India via a virtual launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00PM IST and will be streamed live on Vivo’s YouTube and other social media accounts. You can also watch the event live via the YouTube link embedded below. We know for sure that Vivo will launch the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones. However, there is also the possibility of one more thing in the form of Vivo TWS Neo earbuds. Also Read - iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more

Vivo X50, X50 Pro: Expected Specifications and Price

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature almost identical design and specifications. However, they differ from each other in terms of camera setup and the Pro model is obviously expensive. In China, the Vivo X50 starts at RMB 3,498 (around Rs 37,600) while X50 Pro starts at RMB 4,298 (around Rs 46,200). We are expecting these devices to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 in India. Both the smartphones feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. They will debut as the first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India and will run Funtouch OS based on Android 10.

Both the models come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. We still don’t know about storage options for the Indian market. For imaging, the Vivo X50 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera. The main camera on the back is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 and OIS. It is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 2x optical zoom. The third is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the fourth is a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

Also Read

OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

The X50 Pro uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture but Vivo claims to offer gimbal OIS support. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and fourth 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it has the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Vivo X50 for selfies and video calling. Both the smartphones also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support face unlock. Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro houses a larger 4,315mAh battery. Both the devices rely on 33W fast charging but lack IP protection or wireless charging.

Vivo TWS Neo: What to expect

Vivo TWS Neo is expected to debut as a new true wireless earbuds in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. It comes in Interstellar Blue and Moon White color options and sports an half in-ear design. Vivo claims a total of 27 hours of battery life from these truly wireless earbuds. They also included a dedicated low-latency mode for gaming and are IP54 rated. The TWS Neo supports Bluetooth 5.2 and earbuds house a 14.2mm driver with AptX support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 6:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 16, 2020 6:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
News
Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

Features

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: India Price, offers and more

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: India Price, offers and more

Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data

Wearables

Google-Fitbit deal comes under EU scanner, pledges to not use health data

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

News

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Most Popular

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

News

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review
Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

News

Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone
Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

News

Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5310 Review : पुरानी यादें ताजा करता है नोकिया का ये फोन

BSNL ने रिइंट्रोड्यूस किया 250GB डेटा प्लान, इतने रूपये है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है 5 अगस्त को लॉन्च, मिले संकेत

क्या है जियो टीवी प्लस और जियो ग्लास का फायदा? एक जगह मिलेंगे 12 OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स

Spotify ने भारत समेत 26 बाजार में जारी किए नए पोडकास्ट चार्ट्स

Latest Videos

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

News

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
News
Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

News

A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom

News

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing platform launched, to rival JioMeet and Zoom
Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

News

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year
Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

News

Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers