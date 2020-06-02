Vivo X50 Series launched with AMOLED display, gimbal OIS

The Chinese company Vivo has officially announced the new Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+, three new smartphones that position themselves in the high-end and flagship segment. The devices boast excellent specifications, although they stand out, especially for their rear camera configuration in the Pro and Pro+ versions. Also Read - Vivo X50 series is coming soon to India, confirms brand; check details

The Vivo X50 Pro and Pro+ have a curved finish on the sides of the screen, while the Vivo X50 has a completely flat front. This makes a considerable difference, as the screen edges are more apparent in Pro models. All three devices are built-in aluminum (chassis) and topped by a double glass layer, mounted on the front and rear. Also Read - Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

Vivo X50: Specifications and features

Starting with the high-end Vivo X50, the smartphone comes with a flat 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080×2376 pixels with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage options. Also Read - Vivo Days Sale on Flipkart: Check out the best deals and offers on Vivo V19, S1, Y-series and more

In the photography department, it has a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and support for OIS. The second is a 13-megapixel sensor featuring f/2.5 aperture with 2x optical zoom. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture for selfies and video calling.

To keep things ticking, there is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support over USB Type-C 1.0 port. The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS with Funtouch 10.5 UI. Vivo has also included an under-display fingerprint scanner with 5G support. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink color options.

Vivo X50 Pro: Specifications and features

The premium Vivo X50 Pro has the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display as the regular version, but with curved edges. Like the Vivo X50, the X50 Pro is also powered by the same chipset and will be offered in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a 4,315mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For biometric authentication, it comes with an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The handset will be available in two color options, including Dark Blue and Light Blue. The rest of the specifications remains unchanged from the Vivo X50.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with quad rear camera setup. It features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 aperture primary sensor, with gimbal OIS support, and a secondary 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS support. It also has a 13-megapixel portrait sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. While at the front, it has the same 32-megapixel sensor as the Vivo X50 for selfies and video calling.

Vivo X50 Pro+: Specifications and Features

Now, coming to the flagship Vivo X50 Pro+, it nearly comes with the same features as the Vivo X50 Pro, with a few key differences. For instance, the display size is the same, and it also comes with the same front camera setup. What changes are the screen refresh rate, processor, and rear camera setup. Also, the memory and storage variants get more options.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ flaunts the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, but it has a 120Hz screen refresh rate compared to the 90Hz of previous models. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. The device also has an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back. That has a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and gimbal OIS. It also features an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and OIS. Additionally, it comes with a 13-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD, GPS, 5G, and a USB Type-C 1.0 port for charging. The smartphone is available in two color options, including Blue, and Brown. It will be offered in three variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Price and Availability

The standard Vivo X50 will be available in China from July with a price of RMB 3,498 (Rs 37,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version will have a price of RMB 3,898 (Rs 41,250 approximately). The Vivo X50 Pro will cost RMB 4,298 (around Rs 45,500) for the 128GB internal variant, and the 256GB storage version has a price of RMB 4,698 ( around Rs 49,750).

The Vivo X50 Pro+ 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs RMB 4,998 (~₹53,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option has a price of RMB 4,298 (around ₹58,250). And the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB internal version is priced at RMB 5,998 (₹63,500 approximately). The Vivo X50 series is confirmed to make its debut internationally, but we don’t know when. However, Vivo India has confirmed that the X50 series will launch in the country.