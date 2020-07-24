Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

Vivo X50 Series and Vivo TWS Neo are now available for purchase in India. These devices made their debut last week and can finally be purchased via various retail channels. With the X50 Series, Vivo is making a play for the premium smartphone segment but it is fully aware of the difficulties in that space. It aims to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus. There are few things that work in favor of X50 Series, which is premium design but performance is something that does not show on paper. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Price and Offers

Vivo X50 is available in two different storage options in India. It comes standard with 8GB of RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,990 while you can double the storage by paying Rs 37,990. It is available in frost blue and glaze black color options. The Vivo X50 Pro comes only in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and Alpha Grey color for Rs 49,990. Vivo TWS Neo, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 5,990. You will be able to buy these devices via Vivo India e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and other retail outlets.

The smartphones are available with up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank for both online as well as offline customers. There is Rs 2,000 off on TWS Neo with the purchase of X50 series and this offer is valid till July 26. Other offers include one-time screen replacement starting from July 28 and up to 65 percent assured buyback. With Vodafone Idea Ltd, customers get additional 12 months extended warranty and 2GB data per day.

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh. The X50 has a flat Ultra O panel while the Pro gets a 3D Curved Ultra O panel. They both feature a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera at the front. The Pro is powered by Snapdragon 765G with 5G support but X50 uses Snapdragon 730 chipset. Both the devices also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and they run Funtouch OS based on Android 10. For connectivity, they support WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 but lack NFC. The real difference between the two devices is evident in the rear camera department.

Vivo X50 Pro sports a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. Vivo X50 uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and OIS but lacks a GIMBAL camera system. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 13-megapixel camera for 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. Vivo X50 houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro packs a 4,315mAh battery. They both support 33W fast charging but lack support for wireless charging.

Vivo TWS Neo: Features

Vivo TWS Neo is the first true wireless earbuds from the Chinese smartphone maker in India. It is priced at Rs 5,990 and comes in moonlight white or interstellar blue colors. They sport an half in-ear design and have a claimed battery life of up to 22.5 hours on a single charge. The earbuds are IP54 rated, which makes them splashproof and sweat resistant. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and earbuds house 14.2mm drivers with aptX support. These TWS earbuds work best with Vivo’s own smartphones like the X50 Series.