comscore Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features
News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are premium smartphones from the company while TWS Neo is an attempt to create ecosystem devices.

  • Published: July 24, 2020 9:02 AM IST
Vivo X50 Series Launch Lead

Vivo X50 Series and Vivo TWS Neo are now available for purchase in India. These devices made their debut last week and can finally be purchased via various retail channels. With the X50 Series, Vivo is making a play for the premium smartphone segment but it is fully aware of the difficulties in that space. It aims to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus. There are few things that work in favor of X50 Series, which is premium design but performance is something that does not show on paper. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Price and Offers

Vivo X50 is available in two different storage options in India. It comes standard with 8GB of RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,990 while you can double the storage by paying Rs 37,990. It is available in frost blue and glaze black color options. The Vivo X50 Pro comes only in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and Alpha Grey color for Rs 49,990. Vivo TWS Neo, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 5,990. You will be able to buy these devices via Vivo India e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and other retail outlets. Also Read - Vivo TWS Neo Review: Another ecosystem play

The smartphones are available with up to Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank for both online as well as offline customers. There is Rs 2,000 off on TWS Neo with the purchase of X50 series and this offer is valid till July 26. Other offers include one-time screen replacement starting from July 28 and up to 65 percent assured buyback. With Vodafone Idea Ltd, customers get additional 12 months extended warranty and 2GB data per day. Also Read - Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online: All you need to know

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh. The X50 has a flat Ultra O panel while the Pro gets a 3D Curved Ultra O panel. They both feature a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera at the front. The Pro is powered by Snapdragon 765G with 5G support but X50 uses Snapdragon 730 chipset. Both the devices also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and they run Funtouch OS based on Android 10. For connectivity, they support WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 but lack NFC. The real difference between the two devices is evident in the rear camera department.

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Vivo X50 Pro sports a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. Vivo X50 uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and OIS but lacks a GIMBAL camera system. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 13-megapixel camera for 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. Vivo X50 houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro packs a 4,315mAh battery. They both support 33W fast charging but lack support for wireless charging.

Vivo TWS Neo Review: Another ecosystem play

Also Read

Vivo TWS Neo Review: Another ecosystem play

Vivo TWS Neo: Features

Vivo TWS Neo is the first true wireless earbuds from the Chinese smartphone maker in India. It is priced at Rs 5,990 and comes in moonlight white or interstellar blue colors. They sport an half in-ear design and have a claimed battery life of up to 22.5 hours on a single charge. The earbuds are IP54 rated, which makes them splashproof and sweat resistant. They support Bluetooth 5.2 and earbuds house 14.2mm drivers with aptX support. These TWS earbuds work best with Vivo’s own smartphones like the X50 Series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India
Vivo TWS Neo Review

Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग,

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4 कैमरों के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर होगा उपलब्ध

Dil Bechara इतने बजे होगी Disney+ Hotstar पर रिलीज, फ्री में देख सकेंगे सभी

Prime Day 2020 सेल में iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Galaxy M31समेत कई फोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर

Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन 31 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, 10 हजार रुपये से कम हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs
Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India
MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

new arrivals in india

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers