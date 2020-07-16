Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro have finally been launched in India. After teasing the devices for a few weeks, Vivo has made its premium devices official in the country. With the two models, Vivo is aiming to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus in the premium mid-range price segment. Vivo X50 Pro is also officially the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. These devices aim to deliver flagship performance, design and camera experience in the premium mid-range package. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Vivo X50 Series: Price and Specifications

With OnePlus Nord set to launch in India on July 21, Vivo is trying to take the first mover advantage here. Vivo X50 and X50 Pro differ in terms of processor, design and the camera setup. But they also share a lot of similarities. Both the devices feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh. The X50 has a flat Ultra O panel and comes in frost blue and glaze black color option. The X50 Pro features a 3D Curved Ultra O panel and is available in single alpha grey color. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Vivo X50 Pro, as the name implies, is the more premium of the two models and is also one of the slimmest 5G smartphones in the market. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the smartphone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The 256GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 49,990. The highlight of this device is the quad rear camera setup with what Vivo calls GIMBAL stabilization. Also Read - Vivo V19 Review: A camera with a phone, not a phone with a camera

The main camera uses a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. The stabilization is taken care of by the GIMBAL camera system paired with OIS and EIS. In our time with this device, we found the zoom to be mighty impressive and we suggest that you stay tuned for full review later in the day.

Battle for Premium Smartphone Segment

Vivo X50 is mellow in comparison with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,990 while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,990. For imaging, it uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and OIS but lacks a GIMBAL camera system. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 13-megapixel camera for 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

Both the devices feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is housed inside the punch-hole setup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and they run Funtouch OS based on Android 10. For connectivity, they support WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 but lack NFC. These devices are also Hi-Fi sound certified with support 3D Sound tracking but lack 3.5mm audio jack. Vivo X50 houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro packs a 4,315mAh battery. They both support 33W fast charging but lack support for wireless charging. It is available for pre-order now and goes on sale from July 24 via Flipkart, Amazon India and other retailers.

Story Timeline