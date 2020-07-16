comscore Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vivo X50 Series launched in India with Gimbal camera system, 33W fast charging: Price, Full Specifications
News

Vivo X50 Series launched in India with Gimbal camera system, 33W fast charging: Price, Full Specifications

News

Vivo X50 Pro is the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. The Vivo X50 Series aim to deliver flagship performance, design and camera experience in the premium mid-range package.

  • Updated: July 16, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Vivo X50 Series Launch Lead

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro have finally been launched in India. After teasing the devices for a few weeks, Vivo has made its premium devices official in the country. With the two models, Vivo is aiming to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and OnePlus in the premium mid-range price segment. Vivo X50 Pro is also officially the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC in India. These devices aim to deliver flagship performance, design and camera experience in the premium mid-range package. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Vivo X50 Series: Price and Specifications

With OnePlus Nord set to launch in India on July 21, Vivo is trying to take the first mover advantage here. Vivo X50 and X50 Pro differ in terms of processor, design and the camera setup. But they also share a lot of similarities. Both the devices feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh. The X50 has a flat Ultra O panel and comes in frost blue and glaze black color option. The X50 Pro features a 3D Curved Ultra O panel and is available in single alpha grey color. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

Vivo X50 Pro, as the name implies, is the more premium of the two models and is also one of the slimmest 5G smartphones in the market. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the smartphone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The  256GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 49,990. The highlight of this device is the quad rear camera setup with what Vivo calls GIMBAL stabilization. Also Read - Vivo V19 Review: A camera with a phone, not a phone with a camera

The main camera uses a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. The stabilization is taken care of by the GIMBAL camera system paired with OIS and EIS. In our time with this device, we found the zoom to be mighty impressive and we suggest that you stay tuned for full review later in the day.

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Battle for Premium Smartphone Segment

Vivo X50 is mellow in comparison with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,990 while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,990. For imaging, it uses the same 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture and OIS but lacks a GIMBAL camera system. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth 13-megapixel camera for 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

Both the devices feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is housed inside the punch-hole setup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and they run Funtouch OS based on Android 10. For connectivity, they support WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 but lack NFC. These devices are also Hi-Fi sound certified with support 3D Sound tracking but lack 3.5mm audio jack. Vivo X50 houses a 4,200mAh battery while the X50 Pro packs a 4,315mAh battery. They both support 33W fast charging but lack support for wireless charging. It is available for pre-order now and goes on sale from July 24 via Flipkart, Amazon India and other retailers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 12:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 16, 2020 12:58 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48-megapixel micro-camera super-sensitive main camera + 13-megapixel portrait lens + 8-megapixel periscope Telephoto lens + 8 million pixel wide-angle macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

News

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

News

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

Most Popular

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

News

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications
Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

News

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today

News

Vivo X50 Series with Snapdragon 765G to launch in India today
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X50 और Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi का अपकमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

जल्द ही आसुस का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है लॉन्च, इन फीचर्स के साथ हुआ स्पट

मोटोरोला जल्द ही एक बजट स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Samsung Galaxy M31s स्मार्टफोन पंच-होल AMOLED डिस्प्ले और 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ जुलाई में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
News
Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to launch with 6,000mAh battery on July 21
Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications

News

Vivo X50 Series launched in India: Price, Full Specifications
Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features

News

Vivo TWS Neo with 27 hours battery life launched: Price, Features
Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch

News

Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers