Vivo X51 5G launches as rebranded X50 Pro 5G

Vivo has launched the X51 5G as a rebranded version of the X50 Pro 5G in Europe. The phone brings the gimbal image stabilization to the rear camera. Here’s more.

  Published: October 22, 2020 2:27 PM IST
vivo X50 Pro Plus1

A few months ago, Vivo launched its flagship X50 series of phones in India. The flagship X50 Pro 5G came as the first 5G smartphone from Vivo along with an innovative gimbal camera system. Vivo has now launched the same phone in European markets as the Vivo X51 5G. The specifications remain the same. The X51 5G costs GBP 749 (approximately Rs 71,900) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the UK. Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 720G SoC to launch in India by end of November

Along with the Vivo X51 5G, Vivo has also launched Y70, Y20s, and Y11s for these markets. This is the first time Vivo is expanding into the European market and the Y series phone are meant to offer affordable options in the smartphone space. France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK will be the countries in the continent to get these phones first. Also Read - Vivo X50 Review

Vivo X51 5G specifications

As stated earlier, the Vivo X51 5G is essentially the same phone that Vivo sells in India as the X50 Pro 5G. Hence, it offers the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset that brings support for sub6 GHz 5G networks. The X51 5G even retains the same design and colors as the X50 Pro 5G. Also Read - Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India: Price, Features

The phone features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has curved edges with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The selfie camera itself uses a 32-megapixel camera, which is also the same camera you get in the regular Vivo X50.

The main camera uses a customized 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens for 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. The stabilization is taken care of by the GIMBAL camera system paired with OIS and EIS.

Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

Also Read

Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

The X51 5G, like the X50 Pro 5G, has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo is shipping the phone with Funtouch OS based on Android 10. For connectivity, they support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. These devices are also Hi-Fi sound certified with support for 3D Soundtracking. Sadly, the phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack similar to most modern flagships. The X50 Pro packs a 4,315mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast wired charging.

Story Timeline

