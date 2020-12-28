Vivo X60 Pro is the company’s next-generation premium smartphone that could launch sometime next year with ZEISS camera lenses, a first for any Vivo device. Alongside the X60 Pro, Vivo could also launch the Vivo X60. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

Vivo X60 and X60 were recently spotted listed on the company's official online store revealing some key specifications. Vivo X60 Pro has now been listed on China's certification site TENAA. Weibo user Digital Chat Station posted screenshots of X60 Pro TENAA listing, which reveals detailed specifications of the device.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 Pro is listed with model number V2047A. Vivo X60 Pro will sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2376 pixels. It will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 processor coupled with 8GB/12GB and 128GB/256GB storage. The device will run Android 11. It will be backed by a 4,130mAh battery.

Vivo X60 Pro will be a 5G smartphone, as per the listing. The dimensions are 158.57×73.24×7.59mm and it weighs 178 grams. The images reveal a curved display with a hole punch on top in the center that will also include the selfie camera. Vivo X60 Pro will sport four rear cameras with lenses placed in a rectangular module on the top left of the back cover. Dual LED flash units sit right below the camera module.

A previous listing suggested that both Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 processor. Vivo X60 will feature a flat display and come with triple rear cameras. The X60 will come in gradient colour options of black, white and blue while the X60 Pro will likely be available in only black and blue colour variants.

The camera could be a major feature on the new Vivo X60 series as the company has partnered with ZEISS for improving its mobile photography solutions and the X60 could be the first smartphone series to get the new camera features. Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will sport the second generation gimbal stabilization technology that we first saw in Vivo X50 Pro.