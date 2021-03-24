Vivo X60 series India prices leak ahead of launch along with specifications

In less than 24 hours, Vivo will release its X60 series of phones in India. Rated as Vivo’s 2021 flagships, the X60 series is promising great experiences with its cameras and performance. The phones just launched in Malaysia and before you figured out conversion rates, prices for the Indian market have already leaked. The Vivo X60 seems to priced like a true premium smartphone, if you are to believe it. Also Read - Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 with 144Hz display, 120W fast charge launched: Price, specs

The leaked prices of the Vivo X60 series come courtesy of a revelation by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The Vivo X60 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is coming in at a price of Rs 39,990 whereas the 256GB storage variant is coming in at a price of Rs 43,990. The Vivo X60 Pro will set you back by Rs 49,990 for the sole variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus will cost Rs 69,990. Also Read - Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here’s where you can avail the discounted price

Vivo X60 series prices leak!

Apart from the leaked prices, we can also take a look at the specifications from the models launched in Malaysia. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are relying on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip whereas the fully decked-up Vivo X60 Pro Plus secures the Snapdragon 888 chip for itself. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch officially confirmed, no details on any model yet

The display size stays the same at 6.5-inches on all the X60 models. However, it is the Vivo X60 that comes with a flat display while the X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus come with curved edge displays. All the models uniformly support refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The global variants of the X60 and X60 Pro end up with a 48-megapixel main camera sensor assisted by a f/1.48 lens. This is accompanied by two 13-megapixel sensors, completing the triple rear camera setup. The front camera is relying on a 32-megapixel sensor sitting in a punch-hole cutout.

The Vivo X60 ends up relying on a 4300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro goes for a 4200mAh battery. Both phones, however, come with 33W fast wired charging solutions.

Some of the notable additions to the Vivo X60 series include Virtual RAM, Pixel Shift and ZEISS branded optics. The Virtual RAM technology comes from the world of PCs, wherein the phone allots up to 3GB of space from the onboard storage to RAM for improved multitasking performance. The Pixel Shift technology promises improved colour reproduction over normal sensors.