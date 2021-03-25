Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price

Vivo X60 series, the Chinese brand’s latest flagship phones will be unveiled today in India. The new X60 lineup includes- Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the high-end variant Vivo X60 Pro+. To recall, these premium smartphones from Vivo already marked their global debut in China last December. Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Vivo X60 series: How to watch livestream?

Vivo is hosting an online virtual event on its official YouTube channel to showcase the Vivo X60 series in India. The launch event will commence at 12 PM IST. To avoid the hassle of opening YouTube on your device we have embedded the link for quick access and streaming of the event.

Vivo X60 series price in India (Expected)

Reports suggest that the new Vivo X60 series pricing in India will start from Rs 39,900. The leaked prices that come courtesy of Mahesh Telecom (Mumbai-based retailer) suggest that the Vivo X60 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will cost Rs 43,990. As for the Pro version, the Vivo X60 Pro with 12GB RAM/256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs 49,999. The high-end variant Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to carry a price close to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Vivo X60 series specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X60 series was already introduced on the home turf last year. The base variant Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, a 32-megapixel front camera, 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. While the Vivo X60 Chinese variant came with an Exynos 1080 chipset, the Indian variant is expected to carry a Snapdragon 870 processor instead.

Speaking of the Vivo X60 Pro model, it shares similar specs to the vanilla version. The only difference on the Pro model is RAM/storage configuration and gimbal stabilisation integrated on the 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As for the high-end variant, the Vivo X60 Pro bags the premium Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 50-megapixel quad-camera setup, 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.