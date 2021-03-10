comscore Vivo X60 series global launch on March 22: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X60 series launching globally on March 22: Price, features and more
News

Vivo X60 series launching globally on March 22: Price, features and more

Mobiles

The Vivo X60 series, consisting of the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, is launching globally this month. Here's a look at what we know about the upcoming devices.

vivo x60

Vivo X60

Vivo’s X60 series has been long-expected to reach other markets after its initial launch in China in December last year. After several rumours and leaks, the Chinese company has officially revealed the global launch date of the same, which is scheduled to be March 22. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

At the launch event, Vivo is likely to announce three smartphones as part of the series, allegedly called the Vivo X60, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. Here’s what we know about the devices. Also Read - Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Vivo X60 series launching soon

The new Vivo X60 smartphones are set to release on March 22, as hinted at by an official teaser, courtesy of Vivo Malaysia, which is most likely to be a global launch event. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

To recall, Vivo’s Nipun Marya, some time ago, confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will launch in India in March. Hence, we can expect the India launch to take place soon after, most likely on the same date itself. But, we still don’t have a confirmation yet.

vivo x60 launch march 22

Image: Vivo

The teaser further reveals that the Vivo X60 and its Pro variant are confirmed to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865+ chip. This will be different from the Exynos 1080 chipset seen on the devices in China. As for the X60 Pro+, the device is expected to get the high-end Snapdragon 888 SoC.

While we can expect all three phones to arrive on March 22, there are chances that the Pro+ version won’t go outside of China as of now.

Vivo X60 series features, specs, price

The Vivo X60 smartphones (particularly the X60 and the X60 Pro) will come with 5G support and a 6.56-inch AMOLED HDR 10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole in the top left corner. The devices are likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the smartphones will get the camera sensors by ZEISS. While the Vivo X60 gets three rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens), the Vivo X60 Pro gets four rear snappers (the same cameras as the X60 with an added 8-megapixel periscopic lens). Both devices come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are backed by 4,300mAh and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively and run ColorOS based on Android 11. There’s also support for 33W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and more.

The Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand, is the eldest of them all and gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Optics-wise, there’s a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 32-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscopic lens. The front camera and the display remain the same as the other X60 phones.

Additionally, the X60 Pro+ comes with a 4,200mAh battery, runs ColorOS based on Android 11, gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and more.

We are yet to know how much the devices will be priced at but we can expect them to fall under Rs 50,000. Let’s see what are the final details!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2021 9:54 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo X60

Vivo X60
OriginOS 1.0, Android 11
Exynos 1080 5nm
48MP+13MP+5MP
Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro
OriginOS 1.0, Android 11
Samsung's Exynos 1080
48MP+13MP+13MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected
PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton invests $22.4 million in Nodwin Gaming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton invests $22.4 million in Nodwin Gaming

Vivo X60 series launch date officially announced: Here's when is it launching

News

Vivo X60 series launch date officially announced: Here's when is it launching

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on March 17

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Has the Pro Max matured this year?

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Has the Pro Max matured this year?

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Has the Pro Max matured this year?

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in pictures: Has the Pro Max matured this year?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google Pixel 6 to get this interesting front camera feature as a Pixel first

Vivo X60 series launch date officially announced: Here's when is it launching

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch in April, specifications revealed: Report

Snapdragon 888 chip with no 5G tipped, to make future flagships cheaper

What is JioBusiness? List of plans, what do they offer

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Samsung Galaxy A52 और Galaxy A72, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Google Doodle Today: भारत के Satellite Man का बर्थडे मना रहा गूगल, जानिए कौन थे Udupi Ramachandra Rao

ASUS ROG Phone 5 आज होगा लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी हो सकती है कीमत

WhatsApp पर आएगा नया Security Feature, पहले से ज्यादा सुरक्षित होगी यूजर्स की Chat

Samsung Galaxy A82 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ होंगी ये खूबियां

Latest Videos

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

News

Google Pixel 6 to get this interesting front camera feature as a Pixel first
News
Google Pixel 6 to get this interesting front camera feature as a Pixel first
Vivo X60 series launch date officially announced: Here's when is it launching

News

Vivo X60 series launch date officially announced: Here's when is it launching
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch in April, specifications revealed: Report

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch in April, specifications revealed: Report
Snapdragon 888 chip with no 5G tipped, to make future flagships cheaper

News

Snapdragon 888 chip with no 5G tipped, to make future flagships cheaper
What is JioBusiness? List of plans, what do they offer

Telecom

What is JioBusiness? List of plans, what do they offer

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers