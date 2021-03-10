Vivo’s X60 series has been long-expected to reach other markets after its initial launch in China in December last year. After several rumours and leaks, the Chinese company has officially revealed the global launch date of the same, which is scheduled to be March 22. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

At the launch event, Vivo is likely to announce three smartphones as part of the series, allegedly called the Vivo X60, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. Here’s what we know about the devices. Also Read - Vivo S9 with dual selfie camera likely to launch on March 3

Vivo X60 series launching soon

The new Vivo X60 smartphones are set to release on March 22, as hinted at by an official teaser, courtesy of Vivo Malaysia, which is most likely to be a global launch event. Also Read - Vivo S9e tipped to come with 4,100mAh battery, Dimensity 820 SoC: Leaked price, specs and more

To recall, Vivo’s Nipun Marya, some time ago, confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will launch in India in March. Hence, we can expect the India launch to take place soon after, most likely on the same date itself. But, we still don’t have a confirmation yet.

The teaser further reveals that the Vivo X60 and its Pro variant are confirmed to get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865+ chip. This will be different from the Exynos 1080 chipset seen on the devices in China. As for the X60 Pro+, the device is expected to get the high-end Snapdragon 888 SoC.

While we can expect all three phones to arrive on March 22, there are chances that the Pro+ version won’t go outside of China as of now.

Vivo X60 series features, specs, price

The Vivo X60 smartphones (particularly the X60 and the X60 Pro) will come with 5G support and a 6.56-inch AMOLED HDR 10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole in the top left corner. The devices are likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the smartphones will get the camera sensors by ZEISS. While the Vivo X60 gets three rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens), the Vivo X60 Pro gets four rear snappers (the same cameras as the X60 with an added 8-megapixel periscopic lens). Both devices come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are backed by 4,300mAh and 4,200mAh batteries, respectively and run ColorOS based on Android 11. There’s also support for 33W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and more.

The Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand, is the eldest of them all and gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Optics-wise, there’s a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 32-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel periscopic lens. The front camera and the display remain the same as the other X60 phones.

Additionally, the X60 Pro+ comes with a 4,200mAh battery, runs ColorOS based on Android 11, gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and more.

We are yet to know how much the devices will be priced at but we can expect them to fall under Rs 50,000. Let’s see what are the final details!