Vivo X60 series live images reveal some of the key features

Alleged live images of Vivo X60 series smartphones have surfaced online and revealed some of the key details about the devices.

  Published: November 12, 2020 5:24 PM IST
vivo X60

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is allegedly working on Vivo X60 series smartphones including the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, which were displayed at a retail store last month. The Vivo X60 and the Pro version have now appeared in live images which give us a glimpse of how it looks. The images show the Vivo X60 with a punch-hole design at the center of the screen. The company is yet to officially confirm these smartphones so we suggest you take the information with a pinch of salt for now. Also Read - Vivo may replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS on its phones

The alleged live images of the two Vivo X60 series suggest that both the devices are somewhat different from one another. The first device appears with a screen including curved sides, while the second phone includes a flat display in addition to a red button on the side. The one with the curved screen will reportedly be the Vivo X60 Pro while the flat screen device could be the Vivo X60. Interestingly, one of the live images shows that smartphones are running on Origin OS, which is the new user interface for Vivo phones. Also Read - Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

The Origin OS, which is expected to launch soon, is said to be one of the best Android UI customizations out there. Based on reports, the Origin OS will come with many improvements that are better than the current Vivo UI namely the Funtouch OS. Also Read - Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Returning to the Vivo X60 Series, unfortunately, the details of this smartphone are still scarce. But reportedly Vivo will use the Exynos 1080 chipset for its processor, which is ready for Samsung to release in the near future.

A reliable tipster from China recently said that there is a smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 875 chipset, suspected to be the Vivo X60. The tipster also revealed that the phone could come with punch-hole design which has a hole size of about 3.6mm with a 6.65-inch diagonal screen offering a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Best Sellers