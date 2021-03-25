comscore Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ India launch: Price in India, Sale, Specs
Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and virtual RAM: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo X60 series with Zeiss optics, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging support launched in India for a starting price of Rs 37,990.

Vivo X60 series has finally entered the Indian market today. The new series that include Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ has been launched for a starting price of Rs 37,990. The highlight of the new Vivo flagship series is its Carl-Zeiss branded optics and whopping storage. Also Read - Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price

Vivo X60 series: Price in India, availability

The all-new Vivo X60 series has been priced at Rs. 37,990 for the vanilla variant. Here are the details- Also Read - Smartphones launching this week: OnePlus 9 series, Black Shark 4, Realme 8, Vivo X60, and more

Vivo X60 8GB RAM/128GB storage– Rs 37,990 Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Vivo X60 8GB RAM/256GB storage– Rs 41,990

Vivo X60 Pro 12GB RAM/256GB storage– Rs 49,990

Vivo X60 Pro+ 12GB RAM/256GB storage– Rs 69,990

As for the availability, the Vivo X60 series will be up for sale from April 2. The smartphones are available for pre-order from today. Vivo is offering up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC debit/credit card EMI transactions, V-Shield complete mobile damage protection, up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, and up to Rs 1,000 loyalty bonus via Cashify..

Vivo X60 series specs, features

Vivo X60 specifications

Vivo X60 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 compatibility. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. Under the hood sits a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with Adreno 650 for graphics rendition.

In terms of optics, Vivo X60 sports a triple camera setup featuring the Zeiss-branded 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with OIS, 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, Pixel Shift, and LED flash. For selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel camera (f/2.5 aperture) that comes with HDR support and 1080p video recording capability.

The Vivo X60 carries a 4,300mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge technology. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.1, aptX HD, USB-C Type 2.0. The phone will be available in two colour options- Midnight Black, and Shimmer Blue.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro share similar internals with the standard variant. The only difference on the Pro model is the curved minimal bezel display, memory configuration and primary sensor featuring gimbal stabilisation. The Vivo X60 Pro packs a slightly small 4,200mAh battery. The phone gets similar colour coat as the Vivo X60.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is the power-packed variant among the three models. The phone equips the powerful Snapdragon 888 mobile platform which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Encased in an eco-leather cover, the phone boasts a minimal bezel glass front with aluminium rim.

On the camera front, the X60 Pro+ flaunts Zeiss-branded 50-megapixel primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS, 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel sensor with gimbal stabilisation and 114-degree field-of-view. Upfront, the tiny punch-hole cutout accommodates a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.5 aperture. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and includes 55W fast charge support. The phone will be available in Orange, and Emperor Blue colour option. Considering its price, the new Vivo X60 Pro+ will compete against the newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phone.

The new Vivo X60 series features virtual RAM that is claimed to enhance device performance. All three devices run FunTouch 11.1 based Android 11 OS and offer an in-display optical fingerprint reader. Other features include- aptX HD, USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, A-GPS, GLONASS, WiFi Direct, hotspot, etc.

  Published Date: March 25, 2021 1:15 PM IST

