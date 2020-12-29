Apart from these two, the company has announced that it will be launching a Vivo X60 Pro+ variant next month. (Image: Vivo)

has just launched two new smartphones, X60 and X60 Pro, in China. The new devices are powered by 's new 1080 chipset based on the 5nm process with support for networks. Another key feature of the devices is its 6.56-inch full HD+ HDR10+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price

Vivo X60 is priced at Yuan 3,498 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,298 (approximately Rs 42,660) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,998 (approximately Rs 44,900) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

is priced at Yuan 4,498 (approximately Rs 50,500) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Both these devices will go on sale starting January 8 in China. The company has not revealed international availability details as of now.

Apart from these two, the company has announced that it will be launching a Vivo X60 Pro+ variant next month.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Specifications

Both the devices have similar specifications, just with a few minor differences.

They feature a 6.56-inch full HD+ E3 AMOLED HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 features a flat display, whereas, the X60 Pro features a curved display. They are powered by the new 5nm processor paired with the Mali-G78 GPU. The X60 series runs ‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own 1.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery on the X60 and a 4,200mAh battery on the X60 Pro. Both devices support 33W fast charging.

Both devices feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 30MP portrait lens and an 8MP periscope lens. The X60 features a 5x optical zoom, whereas, the X60 Pro features up to 60x zoom. On the front, both the devices sport a 32MP front camera in a centred punch hole for capturing selfies.