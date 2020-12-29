comscore Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications, features, sale date
News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro launched starting at around Rs 32,000. Here's everything you need to know about the new smartphones.

Vivo X60 series

Apart from these two, the company has announced that it will be launching a Vivo X60 Pro+ variant next month. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has just launched two new smartphones, X60 and X60 Pro, in China. The new devices are powered by Samsung‘s new Exynos 1080 chipset based on the 5nm process with support for 5G networks. Another key feature of the devices is its 6.56-inch full HD+ HDR10+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro to sport AMOLED display, quad rear cameras: TENAA listing

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price

Vivo X60 is priced at Yuan 3,498 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,298 (approximately Rs 42,660) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,998 (approximately Rs 44,900) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,498 (approximately Rs 50,500) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android phones from January 1

Both these devices will go on sale starting January 8 in China. The company has not revealed international availability details as of now.

Apart from these two, the company has announced that it will be launching a Vivo X60 Pro+ variant next month.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Specifications

Both the devices have similar specifications, just with a few minor differences.

They feature a 6.56-inch full HD+ E3 AMOLED HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X60 features a flat display, whereas, the X60 Pro features a curved display. They are powered by the new Exynos 1080 5nm processor paired with the Mali-G78 GPU. The X60 series runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OriginOS 1.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery on the X60 and a 4,200mAh battery on the X60 Pro. Both devices support 33W fast charging.

Both devices feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 30MP portrait lens and an 8MP periscope lens. The X60 features a 5x optical zoom, whereas, the X60 Pro features up to 60x zoom. On the front, both the devices sport a 32MP front camera in a centred punch hole for capturing selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 8:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price
BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here

Deals

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

Samsung files patent for dual screen smartphone, invisible selfie camera

Mobiles

Samsung files patent for dual screen smartphone, invisible selfie camera

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

Samsung files patent for dual screen smartphone, invisible selfie camera

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X60 Series Launched : 48MP कैमरा और 120hz Display और Exynos 1080 के साथ लॉन्च हुई Vivo X60 सीरीज

Amazon Mega Salary Days: नए साल में अमेजन पर सेल, मिलेंगे ढेरों डिस्काउंट-ऑफर

Realme UI 2.0 in India: Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स में आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर्स

How to get free Windows 10 upgrade : Windows यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फ्री में करें Windows 10 इंस्टॉल

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here
Deals
BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised: Details here
Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications

News

Vivo X60, X60 Pro launched: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India taking place soon
Samsung files patent for dual screen smartphone, invisible selfie camera

Mobiles

Samsung files patent for dual screen smartphone, invisible selfie camera
BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

News

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers